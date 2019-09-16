Beyoncé's ‘Making The Gift’ Documentary: How To Watch The Creation Of ‘The Lion King’ Inspired Album

Beyoncé’s new documentary, ‘Making The Gift’, will follow her behind-the-scenes of what went into making The Lion King inspired album.

When we found out Beyoncé had a voice role in the 2019 The Lion King film as Nala, we definitely screamed a little, so when it was announced she was making the soundtrack to accompany the movie, with the help of some equally legendary producers, we got even more excited.

And the Lion King hype just reached an entirely new level, as Beyoncé is dropping a documentary on making the soundtrack album, The Gift, it proved Beyoncé really is the gift that keeps on giving.

We've got all the details on Queen Bey's documentary below...

When will it be released?

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, is set to drop Monday 16th September and is described as her ‘love letter to Africa’.

The hour-long show will take a look at Beyoncé's creative processes, including footage of recording sessions and interview clips.

What is it about?

The documentary will follow the ‘Lemonade’ singer’s process behind making the 27 songs on The Lion King album.

Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the live-action Disney remake, wrote, directed and produced the show herself, which is no surprise after she also managed the same trio with her Netflix concert film: Homecoming.

The hour-long documentary will include footage of recording sessions, interview clips and behind-the-scenes snippets with her daughter, Blue Ivy, who appears on the album track list.

‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album was executive-produced by Beyoncé and was released alongside the remake of the Disney original film.

In an interview with ABC, Beyoncé said: “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it."

The Destiny’s Child star also described the album as an ‘authentic’ showcase of the continent's talent.

Who is in it?

It is mixed with ‘some of the best producers from America’, as well as introducing emerging talents to the album.

There are expected appearances from Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) who voices Simba, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.

Where can I watch it?

The documentary can be watched on ABC at 10pm EST.

