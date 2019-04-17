’Homecoming’: Beyoncé Drops First New Solo Song In Two Years On Unannounced Live Coachella Album

17 April 2019, 14:42

Beyoncé has dropped a surprise live album.
Beyoncé has dropped a surprise live album. Picture: netflix

Beyoncé has dropped her first new solo song in two years.

Beyoncé headlined Coachella and simultaneously created history a whole year ago. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’re going to have some insight into her iconic headline performance and the preparation that went in to it.

‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé’ premiered on Wednesday, a week after it was teased in a trailer.

Ed Sheeran Hilariously Responds To 'Lazy' Clothing Criticism During Beyoncé Performance

However, that wasn't the only thing Queen Bey decided to bless her fans with. She also dropped a surprise album titled ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’.

The album has 40 tracks which includes all of her biggest hits from ‘Formation’ to ‘Single Ladies’ to ‘Crazy in Love’.

There’s also a brand new studio song, titled ‘Before I Let Go’.

The song is actually a cover of the 1981 Frankie Beverly and Maze track but she’s sprinkled some Yoncé magic on it.

Fans have been going crazy over the surprise release, with one writing on Twitter: “Beyonce, how are we supposed to simultaneously watch #Homecoming and listen to a live album.”

Another simply added: “Beyoncé really did that.”

Doesn't she always?!

Beyoncé's Netflix film trailer is officially here

WATCH: Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Official Trailer Is HERE & Reminding Us Why She's The Queen

