WATCH: Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Official Trailer Is HERE & Reminding Us Why She's The Queen

After cryptically teasing Homecoming, the official Netflix trailer has just dropped and shows the star on her journey to the iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

The official trailer to Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is here and it's reminding us, as if we needed reminding, why she is the queen of absolutely everything and we're now counting down the seconds until it drops on April 17th.

A Beyoncé Netflix Documentary & Greatest Hits Album Is Apparently On The Way

It's description describes the film as 'an intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.'

Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance was based around an American high school Homecoming. Picture: YouTube/Netflix/Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Beyoncé became the first black woman to headlined the American music festival, taking to the stage with a 200 strong marching band dressed in matching 'homecoming' hoodies which saw people quickly re-named the entire festival 'Beychella'.

She broke a major YouTube streaming records and put on one of the most awe inspiring live performances of our time, bringing out a host of famous faces including Jay-Z, Destiny's Child and Solange.

The Lemonade singer only allowed partial streaming of the set onto Coachella's Youtube channel, and now we know why, as all the amazing content was being filmed for a whole documentary!

Beyoncé's two weekend Coachella set has been turned into a Netflix film. Picture: YouTube/Netflix/Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Netflix initially teased the film with a trademark Beyoncé yellow background and the word 'Homecoming' but made no mentioned of Queen B herself- but her hive are much too savvy to have missed that it was to do with her.

Anything Bey works on bound to be brilliant, and as she follows in the footsteps the likes of Taylor Swift who released her Reputation Tour as a Netflix movie, we're certain she's about to deliver some seriously iconic viewing.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé hits Netflix on April 27th. Picture: Netflix/ Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Beyoncé News