A Beyoncé Netflix Documentary & Greatest Hits Album Is Apparently On The Way

4 April 2019, 12:54

Beyoncé reportedly has Netflix documentary and album in works
Picture: PA/Netflix

Beyoncé reportedly has a Netflix documentary and greatest hits album in the works worrying fans that she may be finished making music for good.

Beyoncé is rumoured to have a greatest hits album and a Netflix documentary in the works according to US tabloid UsWeekly and fans are getting worried that this is a sign the Queen is finihed with making music for good.

Music blog Pop Crave is saying that the documentary is around her *iconic* Coachella performance back in 2018 with other footage involved too, we could take a guess that it carries on into her and Jay-Z's OTRII world tour.

It does report that Bey is working on a few new tracks to be added onto the 'greatest hits' album, but some are worried that this spells the end of Beyoncé's music making.

If true, Bey will be the latest musician to have a documentary made for Netflix, with Taylor Swift's Reputation tour turned into a feature length show and and Lady Gaga's Gaga: Five Foot Two giving a never seen before insight into the singer's chaotic life.

Bey is notoriously private, so hearing we may be getting some behind the scenes footage of her is seriously exciting, however, we're not sure we can be held accountable for our actions if she ever stops making music?!

Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝

There's no official word on any kind of release date, but we all know from her last three albums that her preferred way is the surprise drop, so everyone, keep your eyes peeled!

