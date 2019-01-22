Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With ‘7 Rings’ Lyrics

22 January 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 13:41

Ariana Grande has always been a cutie.
Ariana Grande has always been a cutie. Picture: twitter

Ariana Grande is smashing life right now.

Ari's new song ‘7 Rings’, which dropped on Friday along with an incredible music video, broke Spotify's record for most streams within the first 24 hours with nearly 15 million streams.

She has brand new album 'thank u, next' on the way, less than 6 months since dropping ‘sweetener’ and she’s about to head out on a world tour.

Ariana Grande Apologises After Fans Called Her Out For ‘Racist’ Weave Lyrics In ‘7 Rings’

However, the 25-year-old, who recently got a Pokemon tattoo, hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

She shared an adorable throwback of herself on Twitter on Monday night looking sweet as a button.

She captioned it: “yea my receipts be lookin like phone numbas,” which is of course a lyric from her hit new song.

The star hasn't changed much over the years, she's still super cute and rocking a pony tail like the Ari we know and love!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande teases new album pre-order and release date

Ariana Grande's New Album Thank U, Next: Release Date, Collaborations & Pre-order
Ariana Grande has been called out for her 'racist' lyrics.

Ariana Grande Apologises After Fans Called Her Out For ‘Racist’ Weave Lyrics In ‘7 Rings’
Ariana Grande teases Rihanna in upcoming track 'Make-up'

Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna
Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are
Pete Davidson joked about his suicide during his appearance on SNL

WATCH: Pete Davidson Addresses His Suicidal Message For The First Time On Saturday Night Live
Dani Dyer was pranked by an Ariana Grande impersonator

Dani Dyer Gets A Prank Phone Call By An Ariana Grande Impersonator

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande hosted the best '7 Rings' celebration party.

Ariana Grande Threw A '7 Rings' Party For Her "Ten Friends" And It Looked Epic

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!