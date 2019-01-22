Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With ‘7 Rings’ Lyrics

Ariana Grande has always been a cutie. Picture: twitter

Ariana Grande is smashing life right now.

Ari's new song ‘7 Rings’, which dropped on Friday along with an incredible music video, broke Spotify's record for most streams within the first 24 hours with nearly 15 million streams.

She has brand new album 'thank u, next' on the way, less than 6 months since dropping ‘sweetener’ and she’s about to head out on a world tour.

However, the 25-year-old, who recently got a Pokemon tattoo, hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

She shared an adorable throwback of herself on Twitter on Monday night looking sweet as a button.

yea my receipts be lookin like phone numbas pic.twitter.com/7ahGmSqwmG — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 22, 2019

She captioned it: “yea my receipts be lookin like phone numbas,” which is of course a lyric from her hit new song.

The star hasn't changed much over the years, she's still super cute and rocking a pony tail like the Ari we know and love!