Ariana Grande Apologises After Fans Called Her Out For ‘Racist’ Weave Lyrics In ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande has been called out for her 'racist' lyrics. Picture: Getty

The ‘thank u, next’ star apologised for being “out of pocket” when she was called out for the lyric in her new song, ‘7 rings’.

Ariana Grande has had to apologise to fans after being criticised for a ‘racist’ lyric in her new song, ‘7 rings’.

The ‘Sweetener’ star sings, “You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it”, which offended some fans after she made an apparently flippant response to an Instagram story calling her out for it.

Instagram user Amintou posted, “White women talking about their weaves is how we’re going to solve racism”, to which Ari replied, “So much love for @aminatou” before quickly deleting the post.

Ari was called out on Instagram for the lyrics about weaves. Picture: Instagram

The Shade Room reposted the screenshot, saying Ariana had upset fans by missing the point of the post, to which she replied, “hi hi, I think her intention was to be like... yay a white person disassociating the negative stereotype that is paired with the word "weave"...

Ariana Grande apologised for her response to the comment. Picture: Instagram

“However I'm so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way.“Thanks for opening the conversation and like... to everyone for talking to me about it. It's never my intention to offend anybody.”

That’s not the only controversy ‘7 rings’ has faced, however, as artist Princess Nokia called out the track for sounding very similar to her song, ‘Mine’, from her ‘1992’ mixtape which she released in 2017.

