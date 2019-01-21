These Ariana Grande 7 Rings Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

21 January 2019, 14:45 | Updated: 21 January 2019, 14:52

Ariana Grande's 7 Rings have fans making all kinds of memes at how broke they're feeling
Picture: YouTube/Ariana Grande

As Ariana Grande's 7 Rings track and video dropped today, the internet's been meme-ing their reactions all day

Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' dropped and once again broke the internet with her pink, diamond dripped new track all about how many millions she's got in the bank....cue the internet's memes about how broke we really all are.

Ariana Grande Throws A Futuristic, Heavenly House Party in '7 rings' Music Video

Twitter reacts to hearing Ariana Grande's '7 rings'
Picture: Twitter

The song, all about buying her and her best six pals diamond rings after sipping too much champagne, has left people realising just how broke they are, with lyrics such as:

"Whoever said money can't solve your problems/ Must not have had enough money to solve 'em/ They say, "Which one?" I say "Nah, I want all of 'em"/Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms."

Twitter is feeling poor after listening to Ariana Grande's 7 Rings
Picture: Twitter

Whilst singing along to Ari's lyrics "I got my receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers/If it ain't money, then wrong number/Black card is my business card" pretty much everyone is relating to these #brokeAF memes doing the rounds.

Ariana Grande's 7 Rings had people feeling rich for 3 minutes
Picture: Instagram

We actually like to relate to the song on a much lower level, like when we pop out of a coffee, or fill our basket online shopping, it isn't quite diamond rings for all our BFF's, but it's something, right?

Someone's actually called the whole song an airpod meme in musical form, and if that isn't the most accurate thing we've ever read we don't know what is.

via GIPHY

