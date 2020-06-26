Zayn Malik’s Songwriter Reveals What It Was Like Working With Him And Brands His Voice ‘Delicious’

Ava Lily told Zayn Malik fans she would 'love to' work with him again in future. Picture: Instagram

Ava Lily, who co-wrote Zayn Malik’s song ‘Common’ explained he was ‘down to earth’ and would love to work with him again.

Zayn’s songwriter for his 2018 hit ‘Common’, Ava Lily, revealed what it was like working with the former One Direction star.

The singer, who was credited as one of the writers for the heartfelt tune, which was part of his last album ‘Icarus Falls’, did a Q&A on Instagram where she spilled the tea.

A fan of the ‘Pillowtalk’ star asked: “What was it like to work w Zayn [sic].”

Ava came back with the cutest response, saying: “Very down to earth and lovely also his vocal tone is deeeelicious [sic].”

Ava Lily said working with Zayn was 'lovely'. Picture: Instagram

Fans were asking Ava Lily what Zayn Malik was like to work with. Picture: Instagram

She was then asked: “Will you work again with Zayn in the future?”

Unsurprisingly, the singer was hopeful, replying with: “I’d love to. Are you still listening to common [smirk emoji]?”

Zayn’s fans took to Twitter to praise the ‘Flames’ hitmaker for being the unproblematic king we know and love, with one writing: “Every single person who’ve worked with him says the same thing [happy emoji] I love my baby @zaynmalik [heart emojis] [sic].”

“You’re telling me this is the queen that wrote Common?? I might stan [sic],” wrote another.

Every single person who’ve worked with him says the same thing☺️☺️I love my baby @zaynmalik 💚💚 — Huda (@n1_huda) June 25, 2020

Of course we’re still listening to Common! I need to hear Zayn at least daily to survive — Kell (@___Kell___) June 25, 2020

Zayn Malik is expecting his first child with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram

A third penned: "Of course we’re still listening to Common! I need to hear Zayn at least daily to survive,” and honestly, we felt that!

The 27-year-old has released a handful of collabs in the past year, however, fans have been wondering when the star will make his comeback to music.

At the moment, he and his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first baby together after the pregnant supermodel confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gigi is currently around six months pregnant so we can expect to wait a bit longer for Zayn to drop any new music as he’ll be focused on being a first-time dad!

