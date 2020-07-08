Zayn Malik’s Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca Ferguson Sends Sweet Message To Pregnant Gigi Hadid

8 July 2020, 10:54

Zayn Malik and Rebecca Ferguson dated briefly in 2011.
Zayn Malik and Rebecca Ferguson dated briefly in 2011. Picture: PA images

Zayn Malik’s ex, Rebecca Ferguson, sends sweet message to pregnant Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Ferguson, has sent her well wishes to Gigi Hadid, who is pregnant with the One Direction star’s first child.

Zayn, who recently bought his little sister a house, and Rebecca dated briefly in 2011 after meeting on series 7 of The X Factor and received criticism in the press for their six-year age gap.

Zayn & Gigi Hadid 'Closer Than Ever' During Pregnancy As Baby Girl Due In September

Zayn Malik and Rebecca Ferguson met while competing on series 7 of The X Factor.
Zayn Malik and Rebecca Ferguson met while competing on series 7 of The X Factor. Picture: PA images

However, they ended on good terms and Rebecca has now wished him and his model girlfriend well.

She reportedly told OK! Magazine: “I’m really mindful about what I say, for Gigi.

"If I was pregnant, I'd never want to hear my baby father's ex talking about me and my pregnancy.

"So all I'll say is, any baby news is good news because it means a lovely little life is coming into the world.

"I don't want to disrespect Gigi on their lovely relationship."

Zayn, who is currently working on new music, and Gigi confirmed they were expecting their first child earlier this year.

Although they’ve remained tight-lipped about the details, including their due date, Gigi has been opening up about her changing body and has insisted her ‘round’ face is down to the fact she is ‘preggo’ - not the work of fillers.

She recently cleared up the confusion while chatting to make-up artist Erin Parsons during an an Instagram Live.

“People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round – I’ve had this since I was born," she said.

“Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

