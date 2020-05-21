Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Pregnancy And Her Changing Body, Insisting She's Never Had Fillers

Gigi Hadid has opened up about being pregnant. Picture: instagram

Pregnant Gigi Hadid is glowing! And it's not because she's had fillers, okay.

Gigi Hadid has been opening up about her pregnancy and her changing body.

The model, who is preparing to welcome her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, has shut down claims that she’s had fillers, insisting her ‘round’ face is down to being ‘preggo’.

Zayn Malik Buys Farm Next To Yolanda Hadid In Pennsylvania

Gigi was chatting to make-up artist Erin Parsons in an an Instagram live when she made the comments.

She said: “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round – I’ve had this since I was born.

“Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

When asked if she’s worried about the pregnancy causing any other changes, she said she’s ‘happy’ to embrace them.

She added: “I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in.

“Maybe. Don’t worry. I’m happy with the natural process of the world.”

Gigi confirmed she was pregnant during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just days after somebody leaked her happy news to the press.

She told the host: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Her model mother, Yolanda, also spoke to Dutch celebrity news show RTL and said although she’s ‘still shocked’ she is ’so excited’.

So are we! That is gonna be one cute baby.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!