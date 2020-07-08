Zayn & Gigi Hadid 'Closer Than Ever' During Pregnancy As Baby Girl Due In September

Zayn and Gigi Hadid closer than ever as they gear up to welcome first child. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid/ Getty Images

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are said to be closer than ever during the supermodel's pregnancy, having spent most of it in lockdown together.

Zayn and Gigi Hadid are 'closer than ever' as they spend Gigi's pregnancy on mum, Yolanda's farm in Pennsylvania, having been in lockdown for much of the time before she is due to give birth in September time.

A source told US weekly: "Gigi has been living at her mom’s farm with Zayn...she came back to NYC recently but she plans to spend most of her pregnancy there at the farm."

News first broke of the supermodel's pregnancy back in April, with her confirming it a few days later on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon, saying she was disappointed it got leaked before they could announce it, but saying she's excited.

Since then, she's been showing off her pregnancy glow and says she's 'proudly enjoying this time', hitting back at claims she's 'disguising her pregnancy' with baggy clothing, and was simply pointing out which angles make her bump look different.

She wrote: "Disguise? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks.."

Disguise ....? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

Gigi and Zayn have had somewhat of a rocky road to get to this point in their relationship, finally reuniting after a break in 2019 around Christmas, and have been by each other's side ever since.

And now, there's a baby Zigi on the way and we couldn't be more excited!

