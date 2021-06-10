Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid ‘Respond’ To Marriage Rumours

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were rumoured to be married earlier this year. Picture: Getty/@gigihadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ingrid Michaelson has opened up about the conversation she had with Zayn Malik’s manager after accidentally sparking Gigi Hadid marriage rumours.

Zayn Malik fans were sent into a frenzy in March when rumours spread that he and Gigi Hadid had “secretly” gotten married.

It all started when Zayn’s collaborator Ingrid Michaelson, who he worked with on ‘To Begin Again’, mistakenly referred to the couple as “married”, causing ‘Zayn is married’ to trend on Twitter.

It turns out it was just an accident as she thought the pair had already tied the knot!

The 41-year-old songstress has now revealed that she called Zayn’s manager soon after to apologise, and explained how the conversation went.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed baby Khai in September. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast, she recalled the accidental marriage blunder.

Ingrid said: “We talked to his manager and she’s like ‘don’t worry, this kind of stuff happens all the time’.

“‘Believe me, they’re used to it’, and I was like ‘no, but I don’t want to bring any sort of discomfort to this couple’.”

Ingrid then explained that’s when she took to Instagram to publicly apologise to the couple and their fans.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were the centre of marriage rumours earlier this year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Zayn and Gigi first started dating in 2015, so they’re no stranger to being in the public eye and being the centre of rumours.

However, since welcoming their baby girl Khai in September last year, they’ve kept their romance even more low-key, with glimpses here and there of their family life.

Most recently, Bella Hadid shared a video of her and Gigi singing to Khai on Instagram, and it wasn’t long until the video had us all in our feels!

