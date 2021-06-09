All The Clues Zendaya Will Star In Zayn Malik’s ‘Sweat’ Music Video

Rumours have been circulating that Zendaya will be in Zayn Malik's 'Sweat' music video. Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Zendaya fans have been sent into a frenzy following a rumour that she’s set to star in his ‘Sweat’ music video.

Zayn Malik and Zendaya in a music video together may just be the one thing missing from all of our lives, and thanks to a rumour on Twitter, it may just be happening (we hope).

Fans were sent into meltdown following speculation that the former One Direction star and Euphoria actress could be coming together for Zayn’s ‘Sweat’ music video.

But is it actually happening?

Here’s the low-down…

Will Zendaya appear in Zayn Malik's 'Sweat' music video? Picture: @zendaya/Instagram

Zayn Malik fans have been wondering if Zendaya will star in his 'Sweat' music video. Picture: Getty

Will Zendaya star in Zayn Malik’s ‘Sweat’ music video?

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not the Malcolm & Marie star will actually appear in Zayn’s upcoming music video.

It’s uncertain how the rumour even started, but there have been hundreds of tweets in the rumour mill recently - so much so, that ‘Zendaya’ became a trending topic on Twitter!

The stars go way back after they were romantically linked in 2015 following his split from Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, however, the former Disney actress later denied the rumours.

The 24-year-old actress is actually good friends with Zayn's long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid and she even sent flowers to the couple following the birth of their baby girl, Khai, back in September!

Gigi Hadid and Zendaya are good pals. Picture: PA

ZAYN AND ZENDAYA IN THE SWEAT MV ?????!!!!?????? I MIGHT D¡E — kirsty ?! (@ihuggyzouis) June 8, 2021

WHY ARE PPL TALKING ABT A SWEAT MUSIC VIDEO WITH ZENDAYA IN IT?!!? ZAYN EXPLAIN RN — ‎ً yara’s seeing louis 🥣 (@louistIovebot) June 8, 2021

ZAYN SWEAT MV WITH ZENDAYA IN IT??? — ˗ˋ kai ?! ♡’s rosey ! (@traitorlovebot) June 8, 2021

The pair have been professionally linked even more recently when rumours started swirling that Zayn and Zendaya were set to be co-stars in the upcoming movie It’s A Hard Knock Life In Detroit, which is set to be released in 2023 and will also star rappers, Eminem and Big Sean.

According to a number of reports, Zayn will play a character named Sahdiee while Zendaya will play Cherrie.

Could this be the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for?

It remains to be seen, but we’ll keep you updated!

