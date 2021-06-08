Gigi And Bella Hadid Sing To Khai After Zayn Malik Revealed He Sings Lullabies To Baby Girl

By Capital FM

A video of Bella and Gigi Hadid singing to her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai has us weeping.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been thriving as first-time parents, with the pair giving fans updates about their baby girl Khai, in recent months.

We’re adamant that the latest update is going to put you straight in your feels after the model’s sister Bella, AKA Khai’s auntie, shared the most adorable video of her niece.

The video showed Gigi and Bella singing a children’s song to baby Khai, while she sat on her mama’s lap, and we can’t get over how adorable it is!

What’s even sweeter is that there’s another voice in the background singing to Zigi’s baby girl, but fans can’t work out whether it’s Zayn or the models’ brother, Anwar.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter is now 9 months old. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai in September last year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Either way, it’s still the cutest thing you’ll see today!

This comes just a few months after Zayn revealed what kind of songs he sings to his now 9-month-old baby.

In an interview with US radio host Sean Valentine back in March, the former One Direction star admitted he’d be learning nursery rhymes with Khai.

Zayn then went on to reveal that he freestyles what he sings to his baby girl, as he “makes stuff up” when singing to her - brb, we’re crying.

Gigi Hadid shared a video of her singing to baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has given fans updates about her journey as a first-time mama. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“It's mainly melodies and she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing,” he added.

“It's not necessarily a specific song, I just like singing to her. It's pretty cool."

If the latest clip is anything to go by, it appears as if Khai is really taking a liking to music, too!

