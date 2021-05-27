Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Baby Bump Photos From A Whole Year Ago

27 May 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 17:28

Gigi Hadid shared unseen photos from her pregnancy
Gigi Hadid shared unseen photos from her pregnancy. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid was pregnant with baby Khai an entire year ago, and the concept is hurting our minds.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby daughter Khai in September last year, sharing just a few pictures of the model’s pregnancy journey along the way.

And now Khai is approaching the eight-month-old mark, Gigi is looking back on her time being pregnant in quarantine last year – anyone else feel like they've been through a time warp?

Gigi Hadid Reveals Khai's Adorable Keepsakes From Her Lockdown Baby Shower

Taking to Instagram to post a couple of polaroids of her blossoming baby bump, Gigi wrote: “This week, last year.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September 2020. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid with her baby girl Khai
Gigi Hadid with her baby girl Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the photos the then-expectant mum posed in an oversized striped shirt – which we're guessing might just be boyfriend Zayn's, a black crop top and satin blue shorts.

The pictures were clearly taken while she relaxed at home preparing for her new arrival, as the model had that beautiful off-duty look, with her long hair around her shoulders.

Gigi doesn’t often share pictures of baby Khai, keeping their baby girl understandably out of the spotlight.

But when she does make a rare appearance on her famous mum’s ‘gram, Khai is often matching her mum in an adorable outfit.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now parents to baby girl Khai
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now parents to baby girl Khai. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn are believed to be splitting their time as new parents between the supermodel’s home in New York and the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year they revealed matching tattoos of their little girl’s name and Zayn called their new lives as parents “wicked.”

