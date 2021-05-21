Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Loved-Up Zayn Malik Photo As She Matches With Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid shared unseen pictures with Zayn Malik and baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai sport matching outfits as the model shares rare pictures with Zayn Malik and their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid has sprinkled some new content for fans in the form of some very rare photos of Zayn Malik and their baby girl, Khai.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of unseen snaps, the model treated us to some much-needed content of our fave couple enjoying a date night with what looks like some seriously fancy cocktails!

Did One Direction Inspire Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’?

Most of the pictures appeared to be from Gigi’s 26th birthday party, which her boyfriend threw for her last month.

Other unseen birthday content included a spread of food that was at Gigi’s cheese-themed party, as well as some stunning decorations including a countless amount of flowers and glittery balloons.

Gigi Hadid shared unseen snaps from her 26th birthday. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on a date night. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

The mother-of-one also gave fans a super rare insight into her relationship with Zayn as she also shared a very blurry snap of her kissing her baby daddy.

If that wasn’t enough content for fans, she had to go and make us all emotional AF after sharing a picture of Khai, showing just how much she’s grown!

Gigi can be seen holding her six-month-old and beaming as they wear matching outfits by Isabel Marant - if that’s not mother and daughter goals, we don’t know what is!

Gigi Hadid shared a snap sharing a kiss with Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and baby Khai sport matching outfits. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Fans were well and truly sent into meltdown over the snap and tbh, we don't blame them.

One person took to the comments to say: "Khai is so big!!", while another penned, "The most beautiful little family," and we agree!

We knew she’d grow up to be a fashionista just like her mama!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital