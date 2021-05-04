Gigi Hadid Reveals Khai's Adorable Keepsakes From Her Lockdown Baby Shower

Gigi Hadid has given fans an unseen glimpse into her baby shower last summer.
Gigi Hadid has given fans an unseen glimpse into her baby shower last summer. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared a number of tie-dye onesies that were gifted to her at Khai’s baby shower and revealed the sweet reason she’s held on to them.

Gigi Hadid has been blossoming as a first time mama since the birth of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, in September last year.

The supermodel has been sharing a look inside her family life with fans since, keeping us all up to date with how fast her daughter is growing.

Her latest update shows the adorable keepsake she has for her baby girl, which has sent fans into meltdown over how sweet it is.

Gigi revealed that the theme for her baby shower last year was tie-dye onesies in a box, and she shared a snap of the various baby grows she was gifted.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai in September last year.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai in September last year. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid gushed over how fast baby Khai is growing.
Gigi Hadid gushed over how fast baby Khai is growing. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared Khai's keepsakes from her baby shower.
Gigi Hadid shared Khai's keepsakes from her baby shower. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

The idea behind it is that her friends and family all signed which items they crafted so that Khai can know who they’re from when she’s older - how cute?!

First sharing a photo of Khai’s drawer full of clothes on her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old penned: “Organising day, she’s growing up so fast.”

Gigi then posted the handcrafted onesies, writing: “For our lockdown ‘baby shower’ last summer we did tie-dye-onesie in a box.

“These are just some… but she has so many keepsakes from love ones, sized NB-18mo.”

Gigi Hadid has been updating fans on how fast seven-month-old Khai is growing.
Gigi Hadid has been updating fans on how fast seven-month-old Khai is growing. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid is a natural first-time mama.
Gigi Hadid is a natural first-time mama. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“They’re all signed by their maker so she knows when she’s older,” she added.

It comes as no surprise that Khai has an enviable wardrobe, but let’s be honest, what else would you expect when her mother is Gigi?!

The Victoria’s Secret model has made fans tear up in recent weeks over the adorable outfits Khai’s been wearing, just proving that being a fashionista runs in the family!

