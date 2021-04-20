Gigi Hadid Wraps Up Baby Khai For Cute Stroll Around Family Farm

20 April 2021, 12:01

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid gave baby Khai a tour of the Hadid family farm in springtime, and the pictures are too cute.

Gigi Hadid posted a new photo of baby daughter Khai after strolling around the family farm in Pennsylvania, wrapping up her little one in cosy layers for their morning outing.

After showing in an adorable Easter photo just how much her baby girl, Khai, with Zayn Malik has grown, Gigi gave fans another update on her little girl a couple of weeks later.

Gigi Hadid took Khai for a stroll around the family farm
Gigi Hadid took Khai for a stroll around the family farm. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Khai is taking after her mum's love of nature
Khai is taking after her mum's love of nature. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

During a walk around the Hadid family farm to capture some snaps of the trees in bloom, Gigi made sure to grab a selfie with her tot as she admired the blossom above her.

Gigi, still rocking epic red hair, was wrapped in a chunky cardigan while baby Khai stayed warm in a tartan blanket, black sweater and fluffy pink sheepskin hat.

It’s the bobble for us!

The supermodel also snapped her baby girl reaching out to hold some of the flowers, clearly taking after her nature-loving mother.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik divide their time between New York and the Hadid family farm
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik divide their time between New York and the Hadid family farm. Picture: Getty

The Hadid family all have farm houses close to each other, with Gigi and Zayn mere moments from the main family house, where they have horses and masses of land.

As the evenings grow longer the family have decorated their lawn with strings of fairy lights around a massive pink blossom tree.

It’s no wonder they spend so much time there!

