Zayn Malik’s Family ‘Want Him To Return Home To The UK’ Amid Yolanda Hadid Dispute

9 November 2021, 11:31 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 11:34

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik’s family have reportedly sent a plea to the singer to come home following his alleged altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mum, Yolanda.

Zayn Malik’s family have reportedly begged the singer to return home to the UK after his alleged dispute with Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.

Yolanda, 57, claimed that the former One Direction star ‘struck her’ during an altercation - claims which Zayn has ‘adamantly denied’.

Gigi Hadid’s Siblings Bella & Anwar Had ‘Huge Rift’ With Zayn Amid Yolanda Dispute

The alleged dispute is said to have led to Zayn and Gigi ending their relationship as the model is now reportedly ‘meeting with lawyers to discuss custody issues’ of their 13-month-old daughter, Khai.

Zayn’s mum is now said to be desperate to have her son back home in Bradford so she can keep an eye on him and ‘protect him’.

Zayn Malik's mum Trisha reportedly has begged her son to come home
Zayn Malik's mum Trisha reportedly has begged her son to come home. Picture: Getty
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have allegedly split
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have allegedly split. Picture: Instagram

A source told this tabloid: “Zayn is having a hard time right now and his family just want him to return home to Bradford.

"For Zayn’s mum, she is having to watch her son struggle thousands of miles away and it is really difficult for her.”

The insider went on to say that Zayn’s mum, Trisha Malik, is hoping to spend time with her son - who hasn’t been home in years due to the pandemic.

Zayn Malik's mum and sisters live in Bradford
Zayn Malik's mum and sisters live in Bradford. Picture: Instagram
Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid reportedly had a family dispute
Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid reportedly had a family dispute. Picture: Alamy

They continued: “A mother’s instinct is to protect her child and that is all she wants for Zayn.”

"They are hopeful he will be able to come home at some point so they can spend time with him,” added the source.

This comes just weeks after Zayn’s sisters shared messages of support towards the singer on social media.

