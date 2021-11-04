Gigi Hadid ‘Meeting Lawyers To Discuss Custody Of Khai’ Amid Zayn Malik Split

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has reportedly been doing what she can to make sure she and Zayn Malik can ‘co-parent Khai in a civil way’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gigi Hadid is said to be ‘meeting with lawyers to discuss custody issues’ just weeks after her split from Zayn Malik.

The 26-year-old model has reportedly been looking for a ‘civil’ solution that will allow her and the former One Direction star to co-parent their 13-month-old daughter, Khai.

Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid Tensions ‘Began Months Ago’

This comes just a few days after it was reported that the pair had ended their relationship following Zayn’s alleged dispute with Gigi’s mum Yolanda.

TMZ reported at the time that the RHOBH star claimed Zayn ‘struck’ her, which Zayn ‘adamantly denied’.

Gigi Hadid is trying her best to find a 'civil' way for her and Zayn to co-parent Khai. Picture: Instagram

Gigi and Zayn split amid his dispute with Yolanda Hadid. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

A source told UsWeekly that Gigi has been meeting with new lawyers to discuss ‘custody issues’ of her and Zayn’s baby girl.

They said: “Gigi met with her lawyers last week. She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues. There will be conversations about custody.”

The insider went on to say that although Gigi finds the altercation between Zayn and Yolanda ‘distressing’, the ‘Pillowtalk’ star ‘will always be a part of her life’.

Another source told People that the Victoria’s Secret supermodel is trying her best to keep things ‘civil’ with her ex, with whom she had an on-off relationship for six years.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed baby Khai in September 2020. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Zayn is hoping to avoid a custody battle with Gigi over baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

They said: “Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad.

"Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way."

This comes after an insider told this tabloid that Zayn is ‘deeply concerned’ about his family’s future and he will ‘fight with every ounce of his body’ to avoid a custody battle over Khai.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital