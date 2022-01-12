Zayn Malik Joins Dating App Months After Split From Gigi Hadid

12 January 2022, 11:26

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has allegedly signed up to WooPlus dating app following his split from Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik has reportedly joined a dating app just a few short months after his split from Gigi Hadid.

The 29-year-old former One Direction star has been linked to WooPlus - a dating app dedicated to 'all people who love plus-size singles’, according to this tabloid.

Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Back Together?

In a clip obtained by the publication, Zayn appears to be taking part in an emoji challenge on the site, which users on the app use as facial recognition to verify their identity.

The ‘Vibez’ singer appears to be pulling faces to the camera in the leaked clip.

Zayn Malik has reportedly joined WooPlus dating app following his split from Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik has reportedly joined WooPlus dating app following his split from Gigi Hadid. Picture: @zayn/Instagram
Zayn Malik has reportedly joined WooPlus dating app following his split from Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik has reportedly joined WooPlus dating app following his split from Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

This comes after Zayn and Gigi reportedly split in October last year following the singer’s alleged dispute with Gigi’s mum, Yolanda Hadid.

Yolanda claimed the ‘Pillowtalk’ star ‘struck her’ - claims which Zayn adamantly denied in a statement he posted on Twitter at the time.

Gigi and Zayn have been spotted together since the split rumours when they took their 15-month-old daughter Khai to Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey just before Christmas.

The pair, who dated on and off for six years, have remained amicable to co-parent their daughter, with multiple reports claiming they are no longer romantically involved.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting their daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting their daughter Khai. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated on and off for six years
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated on and off for six years. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

An insider previously told People that Gigi had been leaning on her younger sister Bella Hadid following the split and ‘is done with Zayn’.

“Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident,” said the insider, “Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family.

"Gigi is done with Zayn. She's a really private person, so Bella has really been there to support her. It's been tough on all of them because they're all so close.

“That's her mom, but it's still her baby's father, even though their romantic relationship is over. This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family."

