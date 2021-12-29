Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Spotted Taking Daughter Khai To Aquarium Weeks After Split

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted reuniting publicly for the first time since they split, following the singer’s dispute with Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been spotted together for the first time since the pair split in October.

A fan sent in an alleged photo of the A-listers to celeb gossip page Deuxmoi on Instagram, where the pair can be seen entering a building.

Gigi can be seen pushing a stroller in the snap, which sources added had her daughter Khai in it.

The supermodel and the former One Direction star were reportedly at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, where they allegedly went just before Christmas.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted on a day out with baby Khai. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been co-parenting their daughter Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

The former couple is said to have attended the Christmas Underwater event with their 15-month-old.

This is the first time Zayn and Gigi have been spotted out together since their split a few months back following the singer’s alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid.

The couple reportedly called time on their relationship after Gigi’s mum claimed that ‘Zayn struck her’ - allegations which Zayn strongly denied.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted at an Aquarium by fans. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi allegedly split following the singer's dispute with Yolanda Hadid. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

The ‘Vibez’ hitmaker went on to share a statement online, where he publicly denied the ‘false allegations’ and went on to say that the incident ‘was and still should be a private matter’.

Reports since have said that Gigi and Zayn have been focusing on co-parenting their daughter Khai.

Neither of the stars have addressed the split publicly, however, Gigi’s siblings Bella and Anwar unfollowed the British hitmaker following the reports.

