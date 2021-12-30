Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Back Together?

30 December 2021, 11:59

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have split in October - but are they back together?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have fans wondering if they’ve rekindled their relationship weeks after calling it quits.

The A-list couple, who share daughter Khai, reportedly split back in October following an alleged dispute between Zayn and Gigi’s mum, Yolanda Hadid.

Yolanda claimed that ‘Zayn struck her’ according to reports - allegations which the former One Direction star adamantly denied in a statement he posted on Twitter at the time.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share their daughter, Khai
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share their daughter, Khai. Picture: Instagram

Following the rift, Gigi’s sister Bella and brother Anwar are said to have fallen out with Zayn and even unfollowed him on their respective Instagram accounts.

However, despite Gigi and Zayn’s social media silence following the family matter, they were spotted on a day out with their daughter recently, which sparked reconciliation rumours.

But are Gigi and Zayn back together?

Here’s the low-down…

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik allegedly split in October
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik allegedly split in October. Picture: Getty

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together?

Gigi and Zayn were spotted at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, where they reportedly went just before Christmas with their 15-month-old.

A photo of the family outing was sent to celeb gossip page Deuxmoi on Instagram, which has since circulated online, sparking speculation that Zigi could be back on.

However, according to multiple reports, Gigi and Zayn are solely focused on co-parenting their baby girl together and are not romantically involved again.

According to People, Gigi has been leaning on her younger sister Bella following her split from Zayn.

Gigi Hadid has got closer to sister Bella since her split from Zayn
Gigi Hadid has got closer to sister Bella since her split from Zayn. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting their daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting their daughter Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

An insider told the publication: “Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident. Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family.

"Gigi is done with Zayn. She's a really private person, so Bella has really been there to support her. It's been tough on all of them because they're all so close.

“That's her mom, but it's still her baby's father, even though their romantic relationship is over. This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family."

Gigi and Zayn are yet to publicly address their break-up.

