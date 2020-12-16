Why Is Ariana Grande’s Netflix Documentary Called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’?

16 December 2020, 14:07

Ariana Grande's 'excuse me, i love you,' will drop on Netflix.
Ariana Grande's 'excuse me, i love you,' will drop on Netflix. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Why is Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’? Let’s take a look….

Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary drops exactly a year after she closed the 'SweetenerWorld Tour and is a ‘love letter’ to all of her fans.

The ‘Positions’ singer, who dropped the trailer earlier this month, said: “[I’m] releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years.

Ariana Grande's 2019 Tour Outfits - Here's All Of The Costumes From Her Sweetener World Tour

Why is Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’?
Why is Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’? Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

“I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… Jesus lol) but I just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of.

“Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now.

“Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.

“I’ve learned, seen and felt so much. It’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u.”

Seriously, could we BE any more excited?! But why is the documentary called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’? Let’s take a look…

Why is Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’?

The title of Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary is taken from the song ‘R.E.M’.

The track featured on her 2018 album ’Sweetener’ and is a fan favourite at her live shows.

The lyrics include: “’Excuse me, um, I love you’ / I know that's not the way to start a conversation, trouble / I watch them other girls when they come and bug you / But I felt like I knew you, so I just wanted to hug you / Plus you don't know your way around / You can stop your playing now / All your worries, lay 'em down, shh, don't say it loud / Is this real, baby?”

We can't lie, we're a bit sad she dropped the 'um,' that is SO Ariana! But we're sure she had her reasons.

