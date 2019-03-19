Ariana Grande's Tour Outfits - Here's All Of The Costumes From Her Sweetener World Tour
19 March 2019, 12:14
Check out all the outfits Ariana Grande is wearing while performing on the Sweetener World Tour.
Ariana Grande is one of the most stylish celebs around, so it's no wonder her Sweetener World Tour outfits are next level.
Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts
Of course, Ari had to bring along a whole wardrobe of outfits, in colours from pink (natch), orange, red and black.
Here's everything she's worn on tour so far:
Ari went for a bold red top made of multiple straps and puffy sleeves, a skirt and her signature platform boots.
She also rocked a customised jacket as another of her tour ensembles. How did she find the time to change this often?!
Taking it back to toehold school, Ariana channelled Clueless with her checked pleased skirt and matching boots.
The 'thank u, next' star gave off 'Dangerous Woman' vibes with her all black PVC outfit.
Now THIS is iconic Ari - pastel pic and as fluffy as a cloud... just how we like her!
Ari's space-themed outfit consisted of a lilac satin utility belt teamed with baggy boot covers and silver shoes.
And just to complete the colours of the rainbow, Ariana went for an orange jacket, bralette and gathered skirt combo.
We wanna go see her just for the outfits alone (the absolute TUNES are just an added bonus).
> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Ariana Grande