Ariana Grande's Tour Outfits - Here's All Of The Costumes From Her Sweetener World Tour

Check out all of Ariana Grande's amazing Sweetener Tour outfits. Picture: Getty

Check out all the outfits Ariana Grande is wearing while performing on the Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande is one of the most stylish celebs around, so it's no wonder her Sweetener World Tour outfits are next level.

Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

Of course, Ari had to bring along a whole wardrobe of outfits, in colours from pink (natch), orange, red and black.

Here's everything she's worn on tour so far:

Ari went for a bold red top made of multiple straps and puffy sleeves, a skirt and her signature platform boots.

This red outfit came with a caged top and puffy sleeves. Picture: Getty

She also rocked a customised jacket as another of her tour ensembles. How did she find the time to change this often?!

Ari also rocked pink latex boots with a customised puffa jacket. Picture: Getty

Taking it back to toehold school, Ariana channelled Clueless with her checked pleased skirt and matching boots.

Ariana also chose a Clueless-inspired check outfit. Picture: Getty

The 'thank u, next' star gave off 'Dangerous Woman' vibes with her all black PVC outfit.

A nod to the 'Dangerous Woman' era, Ariana swapped the millennial pink for a spot of black. Picture: Getty

Now THIS is iconic Ari - pastel pic and as fluffy as a cloud... just how we like her!

Doesn't she look like a dream! Ari rocked a puffy pale pink ensemble. Picture: Getty

Ari's space-themed outfit consisted of a lilac satin utility belt teamed with baggy boot covers and silver shoes.

Ariana looked like the ultimate intergalactic princes in this purple and silver number. Picture: Getty

And just to complete the colours of the rainbow, Ariana went for an orange jacket, bralette and gathered skirt combo.

All the colours of the rainbow... Ariana also had an orange outfit for the tour. Picture: Getty

We wanna go see her just for the outfits alone (the absolute TUNES are just an added bonus).

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Ariana Grande