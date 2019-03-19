Ariana Grande's Tour Outfits - Here's All Of The Costumes From Her Sweetener World Tour

19 March 2019, 12:14

Check out all of Ariana Grande's amazing Sweetener Tour outfits.
Check out all of Ariana Grande's amazing Sweetener Tour outfits. Picture: Getty

Check out all the outfits Ariana Grande is wearing while performing on the Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande is one of the most stylish celebs around, so it's no wonder her Sweetener World Tour outfits are next level.

Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

Of course, Ari had to bring along a whole wardrobe of outfits, in colours from pink (natch), orange, red and black.

Here's everything she's worn on tour so far:

Ari went for a bold red top made of multiple straps and puffy sleeves, a skirt and her signature platform boots.

This red outfit came with a caged top and puffy sleeves.
This red outfit came with a caged top and puffy sleeves. Picture: Getty

She also rocked a customised jacket as another of her tour ensembles. How did she find the time to change this often?!

Ari also rocked pink latex boots with a customised puffa jacket.
Ari also rocked pink latex boots with a customised puffa jacket. Picture: Getty

Taking it back to toehold school, Ariana channelled Clueless with her checked pleased skirt and matching boots.

Ariana also chose a Clueless-inspired check outfit.
Ariana also chose a Clueless-inspired check outfit. Picture: Getty

The 'thank u, next' star gave off 'Dangerous Woman' vibes with her all black PVC outfit.

A nod to the Dangerous Woman era, Ariana swapped the millennial pink for a spot of black.
A nod to the 'Dangerous Woman' era, Ariana swapped the millennial pink for a spot of black. Picture: Getty

Now THIS is iconic Ari - pastel pic and as fluffy as a cloud... just how we like her!

Doesn't she look like a dream! Ari rocked a puffy pale pink ensemble.
Doesn't she look like a dream! Ari rocked a puffy pale pink ensemble. Picture: Getty

Ari's space-themed outfit consisted of a lilac satin utility belt teamed with baggy boot covers and silver shoes.

Ariana looked like the ultimate intergalactic princes in this purple and silver number.
Ariana looked like the ultimate intergalactic princes in this purple and silver number. Picture: Getty

And just to complete the colours of the rainbow, Ariana went for an orange jacket, bralette and gathered skirt combo.

All the colours of the rainbow... Ariana also had an orange outfit for the tour.
All the colours of the rainbow... Ariana also had an orange outfit for the tour. Picture: Getty

We wanna go see her just for the outfits alone (the absolute TUNES are just an added bonus).

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande styles out a wardrobe malfunction during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Styles Out A Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Boss On Sweetener Tour
Ariana Grande pays touching tribute to Mac Miller on her Sweetener World Tour

Mac Miller Death - All The Beautiful Tributes Ariana Grande Has Made To The 'Self Care' Rapper

News

Ariana Grande is encouraging her younger fans to register to vote

Ariana Grande Encourages Fans To Vote As She Sets Up Registration Stands On Tour
Ariana Grande honoured her late ex during Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Sweetener Tour
Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts
Ariana Grande's revealed the full setlist to her 'Sweetener' World Tour

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour Setlist: What Is Ari Singing During Her Tour?

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

One couple got engaged at Ariana Grande's opening night of 'Sweetener' World Tour

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ari's Opening Night

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!