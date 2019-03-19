Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Twitter/Getty

Fans aren't sure about the Sweetener World Tour merchandise as Ariana Grande embarks on her first dates.

Ariana Grande kicked off her mammoth Sweetener World Tour last night in New York, and fans were eager to get their hands on some brand new merch to mark the occasion.

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ari's Opening Night

Unveiling a new range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and of course her famous clear bags, Ari's fans were quick to share the photos online.

Some of Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour merch. Picture: Twitter

However, some of the merch left fans wanting. several weren't loving her new vintage aesthetic in the merchandise line.

They took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the new designs - which left people either loving or hating them.

I must be like the only one who loves Ariana’s new tour merch 😩 — 𝔧𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔰𝔞 (@Jaleesajoyy) March 19, 2019

whoever made ariana’s sweetener tour merch, i just want to talk......... pic.twitter.com/E1QBPSMwAg — ANJ (@angxlique) March 19, 2019

I really like Ariana’s tour merch it’s suppose to look 90’s / 00’s themed ‘vintage’ I don’t understand the hate on it I think it’s really cute 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Shania Swiftie dreaming to meet Taylor 🇬🇧 (@swiftiespeaking) March 19, 2019

The fact that ariana had the nerve to approve those hideous merch pieces and expect people to be blind enough to buy them..well and ppl are buying them too so — 🎈🎈 (@ririsritik16) March 19, 2019

I can’t believe Ariana’s tour merch is ugly AF ugh — daniel ⚰️⭐️ (@DansManifesto) March 19, 2019

Ariana's currently on the American leg of her tour, which kicked off on Monday 18th March 2019, before she comes to the UK in August.

She wowed with a jam-packed set list and incredible staging (obvs) - and we can't wait 'til August!

