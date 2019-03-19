Ariana Grande's Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

19 March 2019, 10:23

Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.
Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Twitter/Getty

Fans aren't sure about the Sweetener World Tour merchandise as Ariana Grande embarks on her first dates.

Ariana Grande kicked off her mammoth Sweetener World Tour last night in New York, and fans were eager to get their hands on some brand new merch to mark the occasion.

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ari's Opening Night

Unveiling a new range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and of course her famous clear bags, Ari's fans were quick to share the photos online.

Some of Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour merch.
Some of Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour merch. Picture: Twitter

However, some of the merch left fans wanting. several weren't loving her new vintage aesthetic in the merchandise line.

They took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the new designs - which left people either loving or hating them.

Ariana's currently on the American leg of her tour, which kicked off on Monday 18th March 2019, before she comes to the UK in August.

She wowed with a jam-packed set list and incredible staging (obvs) - and we can't wait 'til August!

