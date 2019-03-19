WATCH: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' World Tour Opening Night

19 March 2019, 06:55

One couple got engaged at Ariana Grande's opening night of 'Sweetener' World Tour
One couple got engaged at Ariana Grande's opening night of 'Sweetener' World Tour. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

One Arianator proposed to his partner during the opening night of the 'Sweetener' World Tour, and caught the entire magical moment on camera.

During Ariana Grande's first night of her 'Sweetener' World Tour at Albany, New York, one fan filmed himself proposing to his partner.

While she sang 'goodnight n go', from her fourth studio album, 'Sweetener', Jordon got down on one knee and proposed to his boyfriend.

> Ariana Grande: Unpopular Opinion Twitter Thread Has Fans Saying It Like It Is

After the performance, Jordon uploaded the video to Twitter "I did it. He said yes," and joked that his now-fiancé gave him the wrong hand during the proposal.

He later went on to thank the 'God is a woman' singer for "a fabulous night".

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Ariana Grande

Before the concert, Jordon hinted that he was going to propose at Ariana Grande's gig.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande's revealed the full setlist to her 'Sweetener' World Tour

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour Setlist: What Is Ari Singing During Her Tour?
Queer Eye's Tan France rates celebrity glow-ups

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

TV & Film

Ariana Grande unpopular opinion on Twitter

Ariana Grande: Unpopular Opinion Twitter Thread Has Fans Saying It Like It Is
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande have a very close friendship

Troye Sivan Just Taught Us All How To Get BFF Ariana Grande’s Attention
Ariana Grande fans wonder if Pete Davidson will be on the set list

Sweetener Tour: Will Ariana Grande Perform Track 'Pete Davidson' Following Split From SNL Star?
Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande dated for three years

How Old Is Graham Phillips And When Did The Riverdale Actor Date Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz team up on 'Rule The World' after 7 Rings beef put to bed

Ariana Grande & 2 Chainz Collaborate On 'Rule The World' Putting 7 Rings 'Plagiarism' Beef To Bed

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!