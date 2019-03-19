WATCH: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' World Tour Opening Night

One couple got engaged at Ariana Grande's opening night of 'Sweetener' World Tour. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

One Arianator proposed to his partner during the opening night of the 'Sweetener' World Tour, and caught the entire magical moment on camera.

During Ariana Grande's first night of her 'Sweetener' World Tour at Albany, New York, one fan filmed himself proposing to his partner.

While she sang 'goodnight n go', from her fourth studio album, 'Sweetener', Jordon got down on one knee and proposed to his boyfriend.

I did it. He said yes (gave me the wrong hand too lol). Thank you @ArianaGrande for a fabulous night 💕 #SweeetenerWorldTour pic.twitter.com/hodKjBtHfZ — Jordon W. (@goodnightngo95) March 19, 2019

After the performance, Jordon uploaded the video to Twitter "I did it. He said yes," and joked that his now-fiancé gave him the wrong hand during the proposal.

He later went on to thank the 'God is a woman' singer for "a fabulous night".

Before the concert, Jordon hinted that he was going to propose at Ariana Grande's gig.