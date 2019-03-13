Ariana Grande: Unpopular Opinion Twitter Thread Has Fans Saying It Like It Is

13 March 2019, 14:02

Ariana Grande unpopular opinion on Twitter
Ariana Grande unpopular opinion on Twitter. Picture: YouTube/Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Diaries

Ariana Grande is the latest star to get the 'unpopular opinion' treatment on Twitter where fans step into share some of their true feelings about the singer.

Ariana Grande's unpopular opinion Twitter thread is the latest addition to the social media trend where fans step into the conversation to drop some of their shady/controversial opinions they have about the star and their music.

Ariana Grande And Ex Graham Phillips Reunite For Catch Up Eight Years After Split

From secretly hating her trademark ponytail, to shading some of her biggest hits, Ari has millions of loyal fans, but they used the conversation to air some of their secret thoughts.

Others called out the fact that they think her track from Sweetener, Pete Davidson, is actually a really good song but fans only call it 'trash' because she split from the SNL comedian.

There was a whole lot of debate about which her best album was, with some fans saying they 'don't even listen to Sweetener any more' and slating its producer, Pharrell Williams, and many said Dangerous Woman was her best record.

Not escaping the shade of Ari's fandom, the singer's merchandise team even got called out, with it being labelled 'expensive' has people wondering 'what happened'.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande have a very close friendship

Troye Sivan Just Taught Us All How To Get BFF Ariana Grande’s Attention
Ariana Grande fans wonder if Pete Davidson will be on the set list

Sweetener Tour: Will Ariana Grande Perform Track 'Pete Davidson' Following Split From SNL Star?
Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande dated for three years

How Old Is Graham Phillips And When Did The Riverdale Actor Date Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz team up on 'Rule The World' after 7 Rings beef put to bed

Ariana Grande & 2 Chainz Collaborate On 'Rule The World' Putting 7 Rings 'Plagiarism' Beef To Bed
Ariana Grande was spotted with her ex boyfriend Graham Phillips in New York

Ariana Grande And Ex Graham Phillips Reunite For Catch Up Eight Years After Split
Troye Sivan praised Ariana Grande for performing at Manchester Pride

WATCH: Troye Sivan Defends Ariana Grande For Performing At Manchester Pride

Troye Sivan

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande showed off her natural short hair

Ariana Grande Shows Off Natural Hair Revealing Adorable Short Curls

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!