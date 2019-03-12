Sweetener Tour: Will Ariana Grande Perform Track 'Pete Davidson' Following Split From SNL Star?

Ariana Grande fans wonder if Pete Davidson will be on the set list. Picture: Ariana Grande.com/PA

As Ariana Grande heads off on her 2019 world tour for Sweetener and Thank U, Next, everyone is wondering if she'll include track 'Pete Davidson' on the set list.

Ariana Grande is finishing up rehearsals before she heads out on her 2019 world tour of two albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Now, there's already been plenty of speculation about what the set list will be, with the star herself clapping back at a 'leaked' set list that appeared on Twitter to say it was fake.

here's the sweetener tour setlist if this pic is real 🌫️ pic.twitter.com/TEKH8MpAAo — 𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘤 (@greedyszn) March 6, 2019

Giving nothing away, the singer simply tweeted 'no' repeatedly to questions about the set list rumours and whether the mock up was even close.

Ariana Grande shuts down tour set list speculation. Picture: Twitter

Ariana revealed she added the track onto Sweetener last minute when she became engaged to the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian.

She and Pete got engaged in June 2018 after just a matter of weeks of dating and moved in together in a '$16 million, five-bedroom apartment' in New York together.

Ariana Grande jokes about Pete Davidson on Twitter with fans. Picture: Twitter/@ArianaGrande

When Sweetener dropped in August, the world got to hear the track for first time, which includes the lyrics:

"Universe must have my back/Fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that."

However, as we all know, the relationship didn't last and they called it quits in October, with each of them covering up the tattoos they had of one another.

This has left many wondering if she'll acknowledge the song, which played a significant part in the Sweetener album, when she is touring?

As the tour countdown continues and we get ever closer to Ari officially being on tour again, all fans have to go by is speculation, with some thinking it will be left out of the set list, and others wondering if she'll perform the song every once in a while.

