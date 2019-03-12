Ariana Grande & 2 Chainz Collaborate On 'Rule The World' Putting 7 Rings 'Plagiarism' Beef To Bed

Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz team up on 'Rule The World' after 7 Rings beef put to bed. Picture: YouTube/2 Chainz/Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz have put the whole '7 Rings' plagiarism beef behind them and teamed up on the track 'Rule The World'.

Ariana Grande features on a new 2 Chainz track 'Rule The World' showing everyone that there's no bad blood between the pair after she was accused of plagiarising his song 'Spend It' and aspects from its music video including a pink house.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Natural Hair Revealing Adorable Short Curls

Ari's lent her vocals to the track which 2 Chainz describes as a 'number one hit' and the video sees them at a glamorous, diamond dripped party where they take to the stage for the rap, pop duet.

2 Chainz has explained how the pair went from beefing when the 7 Rings video took inspiration from the pink car and house in 2 Chainz's music, to collaborating and becoming pals.

In an interview on the Angie Martinez show, it was said: "People thought she bit (copied) your trap house".

He replied: "She did...it was the same aesthetics and everything, but I didn't make up the colour pink either, so I made a little post on Instagram but I'm careful not to step into that petty lane."

2 Chainz continued: "It got further than I thought because her management called my management... and set up just a meeting in a studio so we could have some dialogue."

"She said some things and I said some things and maybe a couple of hours later she did a song for me and I did the remix for the 7 Rings song."

"I'm learning more about her as I work with her, learning how big she is, I didn't realise she was the most followed person on Instagram...if I over react, we don't even link up or get songs done".

We couldn't agree more, and now we've got a brand new banger AND music video on our hands... we're seriously into artists handling their beef and turning it into music, 2019 vibes.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News