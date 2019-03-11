Ariana Grande Shows Off Natural Hair Revealing Adorable Short Curls

Ariana Grande often reminds us her sleek long ponytail isn’t entirely hers, occasionally sharing a glimpse of her natural tresses which are short and curly – and so cute.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous natural curls at the weekend, and the cute video had us all in awe of her natural locks.

Singing her ‘7 Rings’ lyrics “you like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it”, Ariana gave her 148 million followers a quick peak at her beautiful waves, before grinning and holding up her famous pony tail.

The pop queen – who is soon embarking on a world tour – later deleted the video but kept a sweet selfie of her au natural ‘do as she sported a filter with pink pom poms on her head.

Ariana Grande showed off her natural short hair. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Fans were quick to respond to the clip, with many claiming the 25 year old should permanently ditch her trademark ponytail.

“She needs to let that damn ponytail go, look at that hair baby pure excellence,” tweeted one person, as another said: “I really do love your real hair.”

“We need more short, natural hair cutie!” begged a third, as a fourth suggested: “Keep your short hair for tour I love it.”

Ari began wearing her hair in a high ponytail after years of dying it red for her role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious left it damaged, but after a while she loved the style so much she decided to keep it.

