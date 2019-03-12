Harry Styles: Unpopular Opinion Twitter Thread Reveals What Fans Really Think

Harry Styles unpopular opinion thread on Twitter has fans telling truths. Picture: Splash News/PA

Warning, some may find the opinions about Harry Styles that lie within this article controversial, so brace yourselves, because Twitter has spoken.

The latest star to get the unpopular opinion treatment is none other than Harry Styles himself, and fans have taken to Twitter to off load on some of their deepest, darkest opinions about the 'Sign Of The Times' singer.

From deserving a grammy, to admitting that some of his biggest hits weren't actually their favourite songs by Haz, the thread saw fans reveal their true thoughts about the 25-year-old.

unpopular opinion: harry styles edition pic.twitter.com/dwGHliKkLe — harry being cute (@hesbeingcute) March 5, 2019

There was a huge response with a variety of differing views, with entering the bull ring saying that they preferred him (and One Direction bandmates) as solo artists and we can hear the screams of Directioners everywhere as they read it.

Harry and Niall are better as solo artists. — Paige Paquette (@paige_p2002) March 10, 2019

One fan took the opportunity to call out people who disregard his music because of his boyband origins, and to praise some of the album tracks from his self titled album.

because he came from a boyband, majority of the people disregard his album even though his songs are under varying genres instead of just one, which not every artist can pull off. also meet me in the hallway and from the dining table are not skips — d-word (@deyncanlas) March 10, 2019

People need to stop treating Harry like he’s just a basic pop artist cos he’s literally not. He has blossomed into quite the rockstar. ( Not that there is anything wrong with pop music, or the one direction stuff it’s just that he is so much more than that.) — Charlene (@tendaaaiii) March 10, 2019

Someone even admitted that they wanted to see Harry revert back to his trademark skinny jeans and Chelsea boot look, before his style turned to the more flamboyant, printed suits he sported during the tour of his first solo album.

I wanna see HS2 with Harry wearing some clothing from when he was in 1D, like just ripped skinny jeans and the BOOTS PLEASE I MISS THEM — TwoOfUs#7 (@actorres199) March 10, 2019

Harry hasn't posted on Instagram since last July, when he told fans at the end of his tour that he was going to be taking a break to go and write new music, which fans are eagerly awaiting.

Last but not least, there was this person who took the 'unpopular opinion' thread at it's word and stepped into the chat to share her truth, and we're pretty surprised that this fan took it so well!

Harry Styles unpopular opinion thread on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

