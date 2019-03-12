Ariana Grande And Ex Graham Phillips Reunite For Catch Up Eight Years After Split

Ariana Grande was spotted with her ex boyfriend Graham Phillips in New York. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has clearly maintained amicable relationships with most of her ex boyfriends, as she has now been pictured on a dinner date with ex boyfriend and Riverdale actor Graham Phillips.

Ariana Grande was recently papped with ex boyfriend Big Sean, and days later she was seen out in New York City with another ex, Graham Phillips – whom she dated for three years until 2011.

Proving she’s happy staying friends with her ex lovers, Ariana appeared to be in high spirits for their catch-up as they headed to a dinner date at a classy Italian restaurant.

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour: '7 Rings' Singer Responds After Fans 'Find Set List'

Wearing thigh-high white leather boots and a Burberry mini skirt, the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer looked as sensational as ever in pictures obtained by TMZ.

It’s not the first time the pair have reunited since ending their relationship eight years ago, as the couple have been spotted on nights out and dinner dates on numerous occasions over the years.

Ariana and Riverdale actor Graham – who played Nick St. Clair on the Netflix series – started dating in 2008 after meeting through their roles on Broadway show 13.

However, their latest outing isn’t a sign they’re getting back together as the pop star has apparently been re-connecting with a few of her old flames and close friends.

Graham Phillips stars in Netflix series Riverdale. Picture: Getty

A source told E!: “She's seen some of her exes, but she's not dating any of them. She's just catching up with people that she once cared about and had a connection with.”

Ariana is focusing on her upcoming Sweetener world tour, which kicks off on 18th March.

