Who Won X Factor The Year One Direction Appeared On The Show?

9 July 2020, 16:19

One Direction finished in third place on The X Factor.
One Direction finished in third place on The X Factor. Picture: PA images

One Direction came into our lives in 2010 on The X Factor but people are often surprised to remember they didn't win - so who won X Factor that year? And who else competed that year?

One Direction will celebrate 10 years since they were formed on The X Factor on 23rd July.

As Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne gear up to celebrate their anniversary, we take a look at who won series 7 of the ITV talent show.

Niall Horan's X Factor Dance Audition Has One Direction Fans Wondering Why Zayn's Always Get Dragged

One Direction were formed on the 2010 series of The X Factor. But who won that year?
One Direction were formed on the 2010 series of The X Factor. But who won that year? Picture: PA images

Who won X Factor when One Direction was on?

Matt Cardle won the 2010 series.

The singer, from Essex, was mentored by Dannii Minogue and got to perform with Rihanna in the live final.

Who else appeared on The X Factor the year One Direction did?

Zayn Malik’s ex, Rebecca Ferguson, who recently sent her well wishes to his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid was the runner-up of the series.

One Direction of course finished in third place and Cher Lloyd came fourth.

Other acts included Katie Waissel, Mary Byrne and Wagner.

Who were the judges when One Direction were on The X Factor?

Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh and Cheryl were the judges.

Cheryl of course went on to have a relationship with Liam and the pair share a child together.

Guest judges included Katy Perry and Nicole Sherzinger.

