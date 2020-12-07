Who Won I’m A Celebrity 2020?

I'm A Celebrity finished on Friday night. But who won? Picture: Ant & Dec/Instagram

I’m A Celebrity is over for another year. But who won the 2020 series?

I’m A Celebrity 2020 was everything we wanted and more, but now the series is over for another year and we have our winner.

This year the show looked a little different, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was held in the UK, in North Wales at Gwrych Castle.

Will I’m A Celebrity Be In Australia Or Wales Next Year?

I'm A Celebrity is over for another year. But who won? Picture: Ant & Dec/Instagram

The stellar line-up included Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher and Russel Watson. But who won? Let’s take a look…

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2020?

I’m A Celebrity 2020 was won by Giovanna Fletcher.

Giovanna is now the first contestant ever to be crowned ‘Queen of The Castle’.

The podcast host, who shares three children with her McFly star husband Tom Fletcher, said her time on the show ‘felt like the most uplifting, hilarious and emotional camping trip of all time’ and said she’s ‘so glad’ she took on the opportunity.

Who came second on I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Radio host Jordan North finished in second place.

Who came third on I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Vernon Kay finished in third place of the 2020 series.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV And Celebrity News