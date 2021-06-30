Who Does Chloe Burrows Pick On Love Island? Fans Think They've Worked It Out

30 June 2021, 12:04

Who is Chloe Burrows going to pick on Love Island?
Who is Chloe Burrows going to pick on Love Island? Picture: ITV/Instagram
Viewers were left on the edge of their seats after Love Island's cliffhanger of a second episode... We all want to know – who will Chloe Burrows pick?

Who will Chloe Burrows couple up with on Love Island? We have theories...

Love Island made a big splash back onto our television screens this week as the hit-dating show commenced on June 28 after 18 months off the air!

10 Of The Funniest Toe-Sucking Memes After Love Island’s Jake Cornish Records Toby Aromolaran All Over Kaz Kamwi’s Feet

The 25-year-old bombshell has her pick of the bunch, avid fans think they've figured out who she'll couple up with despite Chloe playing her cards close to the chest...

Love Island fans are desperate to know who Chloe Burrows will couple up with
Love Island fans are desperate to know who Chloe Burrows will couple up with. Picture: ITV

The second episode of the 2021 series was full of chats, heads being turned and even a cheeky game called 'Horny Devils' – the islanders shared saucy secrets as well as a lot of smooches.

Much to viewers dismay, the episode was capped off on a cliffhanger!

As the islanders gathered around the firepit and the marketing executive started her coupling up speech... the credits rolled!

Chloe Burrows caught the eye of all the boys
Chloe Burrows caught the eye of all the boys. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Who will Chloe Burrows pick?

The Oxfordshire beauty seemed to turn the heads of every boy in the villa, but fans are convinced that sparks were flying with a few boys in particular...

Aaron Francis and Chloe Burrows

Fans think Aaron Francis will be chosen by bombshell Chloe Burrows
Fans think Aaron Francis will be chosen by bombshell Chloe Burrows. Picture: Aaron Francis/Instagram

Twitter users are convinced that Chloe will pick Aaron Francis!

There a few possibilities but our money is riding on Aaron...

The 24-year-old luxury events host seemed to make quite the impression on Chloe when she pulled him up for a pool-side chat.

The pair bounced off of each other in conversation and viewers were quick to pick up on their chemistry.

Brad McClelland and Chloe Burrows

Will Chloe Burrows couple up with Brad McClelland?
Will Chloe Burrows couple up with Brad McClelland? Picture: Brad McCelland/Instagram

Brad McClelland and the blonde bombshell had an interesting conversation as she got candid about her upcoming decision.

Fans pointed out that the 25-year-old reality starlet was clearly attracted to the northerner, 22 – but does he feel the same?

After she revealed that she likes to be called a "princess", labourer Brad remained quiet... is he shy or just not interested?

Either way, the choice is Chloe's... Brad might just be her type on paper!

Jake Cornish and Chloe Burrows

Has Jake Cornish caught Chloe Burrows' eye?
Has Jake Cornish caught Chloe Burrows' eye? Picture: Jake Cornish/Instagram

Jake Cornish seemed to really hit it off with his current partner, Liberty Poole, but Chloe has made it very clear that she has no problem stepping on people's toes to get the man she wants!

The engineer from Weston-Super-Mare, 24, confessed to the bombshell contestant that she is definitely his type.

Chloe said in the episode: "I'm not one to play it safe."

If that's the case then she may not have any issues interrupting the happy couple!

Who do you think the villa's newest couple will be?

Chloe's choice will be revealed on the third episode of Love Island 2021 at 9pm Wednesday 30th June on ITV2.

