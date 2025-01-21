Wicked's deleted scenes explain why Glinda can't do magic

Wicked's deleted scenes explain why Glinda can't do magic. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo, Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Despite wanting to be a sorceress, Glinda struggles to perform magic in Wicked Part 1.

A new Wicked deleted scene explains why Glinda is unable to do magic despite her dreams of becoming a sorceress.

If you've watched Wicked on stage or on screen, you will know that Glinda is desperate to become skilled in the art of sorcery. Not only does Glinda do everything she can to join Madame Morrible's sorcery class but she also repeatedly attempts to perform magic in her time at Shiz. Most notably in 'Popular' she fails to make Elphaba a ballgown.

Now, fans have spotted that one of Wicked's deleted scenes explains why Glinda struggles to do any actual magic.

Why can't Glinda use magic in Wicked?

As soon as Wicked was made available to purchase and rent via Video On Demand, Universal Pictures also released a selection of deleted scenes with the film. Most notably, there's a scene after 'I'm Not That Girl' in which Elphaba and Glinda study sorcery together and Glinda is unable to make a coin float with her wand.

Getting frustrated, Glinda says: "I didn't expect magic to be so hard." Elphaba then suggests: "Maybe it's harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you. So you don't need it." In contrast to Elphaba, Glinda comes from a privileged background without much struggle.

Essentially, the film suggests that magic comes from pain and experience and Glinda can't tap into that. Whereas Elphaba has been mistreated her entire life and her powers are stronger whenever she's angry, sad or hurt.

Why can't Glinda do magic in Wicked? Picture: Alamy

Does Glinda use magic in Wicked Part 2?

In the Wicked musical, it's unclear whether or not Glinda actually masters the art of sorcery. It's also implied that her bubble is simply a technological invention of the Wizard. However, Glinda does complete her sorcery degree in the original Wicked book and go on to cast spells of her own.

With that in mind, it's possible that, after experiencing some adversity and pain in Wicked: For Good, Glinda will be able to perform magic in the future.

Glinda also has a new solo in Wicked: For Good so it's possible that her song will address her journey with magic.

