Wicked's Michelle Yeoh drops Part 2 spoiler in viral Golden Globes clip. Picture: Universal Pictures, CBS

By Sam Prance

Michelle Yeoh alluded to a huge Madame Morrible plot line in Wicked: For Good at the Golden Globes.

Michelle Yeoh just hinted at a huge Madame Morrible spoiler in Wicked Part 2 in a hilarious joke at the Golden Globes.

Fans of the Wicked stage musical will already be well aware of what happens after the first movie ends. However, for those new to the Wicked universe, the plot after Elphaba sings 'Defying Gravity' still remains a mystery. That being said many cast members, including Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey, have alluded to spoilers in the sequel.

Now, Michelle Yeoh has joined her spoiler-prone co-stars by poking fun at a major plot point in Wicked: For Good.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

During the Golden Globes, Wicked stars Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh presented a segment where they made fun of internet slang fans have been using in reference to both of them. Deadpan, Michelle asked: "What's zaddy? And the same people have been saying that I've been serving mother and slay the boots house down."

Then making a joke in reference to something that happens in Wicked Part 2, Michelle said: "Come on, I would never slay anyone's house down." Michelle then laughed and, in the audience, Cynthia Erivo could be seen giggling while Ariana Grande raised her eyebrows in response.

Of course, if you've watched The Wizard of Oz, you will be well aware that a house does "slay" someone down in the Wicked universe. When Dorothy arrives in Oz, a tornado drops her house onto the Wicked Witch of the East killing her. However, what you may not realise is that the tornado wasn't a coincidence. Madame Morrible created it.

In Wicked Part 2, Nessarose becomes governor of Munchkinland and, in a bid to prevent Boq from leaving her, she strips Munchkins of their rights. As a result, Nessa becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the East. Meanwhile, Elphaba becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West thanks to the Wizard's propaganda.

In an attempt to catch Elphaba, Madame Morrible creates the tornado that kills Nessa and there's actually several easter eggs in Wicked Part 1 that hint at what's to come.

In one scene, Madame Morrible uses magic to stop a storm and tells Elphaba that weather is her "speciality".

If that weren't enough, Madame Morrible's hair is styled to look like stormy clouds.

Michelle Yeoh's hair in Wicked is an easter egg for Part 2. Picture: UNIVERSAL PICTURES / Album

So Michelle Yeoh may not slay anyone's house down but Madame Morrible? That's another story.

