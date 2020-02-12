Stranger Things Season 4: Hopper Won’t Return To The Show, Cast List Confirms

12 February 2020, 15:27

David Harbour won't be in Stranger Things 4
David Harbour won't be in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

David Harbour’s character Hopper won’t be returning to Stranger Things for season four, and fans are devastated.

The fate of Hopper, played by David Harbour, has remained in question since the end of Stranger Things 3, after he was seemingly killed in the explosion of the gate to the Upside Down.

While there have been a number of theories surrounding the mysterious American prisoner since that post-credits scene, it’s now apparently been confirmed Hopper is gone for good – and fans are heartbroken.

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery’s Iconic Long Hair Is Back And The News Has Made Fans’ Entire Year

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the cast list for Stranger Things 4 on film website IMDB doesn’t include David Harbour, meaning his character may have genuinely been killed when he sacrificed himself to save the kids from the Upside Down.

Hopper's name isn't listed in new episode information
Hopper's name isn't listed in new episode information. Picture: Netflix

The Stranger Things cast’s main characters, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are tied to the show until 2021, while David’s role came to an end last year.

A reddit user pointed out David’s absence from the show after clicking on the cast members listed beneath each new episode.

They said: “If you click on the episode guide on the right of each actor’s name, the drop down menu shows the first few episodes of Stranger Things 4 for all the kids, including the older "kids" Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke).

“However, only one adult, Winona Ryder, is showing as a definite for season four.”

The cast list on each episode is visible on the site for every episode until the seventh, so there is still hope Hopper will be back!

Harbour, who is dating Lily Allen, also remained clueless about his character’s future until the end of last year, telling fans at German Comic Con: “We don’t know yet, we don’t know. They won’t tell me anything, so we’ll have to see.

“I think you’ll find out at some point, we’ll find out at some point. Let’s hope he’s alive.”

We're still clinging onto hope he's the American prisoner!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

Stranger Things News

Gaten Matarazzo has been diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Fourth Surgery For Bone Disorder
Joe Keery's hair has returned to its original, much-loved mullet style

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery’s Iconic Long Hair Is Back And The News Has Made Fans’ Entire Year
Stranger Things 4 begins filming very soon

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals
Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14

What Is Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? Netflix Star Is Raking In $6 Million For Upcoming Enola Holmes Film
Stranger Things' stars were surprised at its success

Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals Cast Thought Netflix Show Would Be A ‘Disaster’
Strangers Things 4 plot points leaked in audition tape

Leaked Stranger Things Audition Reveals Season 4 Spoilers And Script

Hot On Capital

JLS make comeback with 'Beat Again' tour

JLS Announce Reunion With Epic UK 'Beat Again Tour 2020' & Capital Breakfast Interview
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting!

Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child With Joe Jonas
The winter series is shorter than usual

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?

Love Island

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard

Love Island

Selena Gomez has rocked an array of hairstyles and shades over the years

Selena Gomez’s Best And Most Enviable Hairstyles As She Debuts Curly Lob On Instagram

Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber told fans about his sex life with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Got Candid About His & Wife Hailey's Sex Life During London Gig

Justin Bieber

TV & Film News

Siannise Fudge's speech is popular on TikTok

Love Island Fans Are Recreating Siânnise's Motivational Speech On TikTok

Love Island

Two Love Island challenges won't be happening this series

Love Island Scraps Brutal Twitter Challenge For Winter Series After Axing Lie Detector Task

Love Island

Shaughna is set to pop off at Mike during the show

Love Island Spoiler Shows Mike Boateng Snap At Shaughna Phillips Telling Her To ‘Shut Up’ During Headline Challenge

Love Island