Stranger Things Season 4: Hopper Won’t Return To The Show, Cast List Confirms

David Harbour won't be in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

David Harbour’s character Hopper won’t be returning to Stranger Things for season four, and fans are devastated.

The fate of Hopper, played by David Harbour, has remained in question since the end of Stranger Things 3, after he was seemingly killed in the explosion of the gate to the Upside Down.

While there have been a number of theories surrounding the mysterious American prisoner since that post-credits scene, it’s now apparently been confirmed Hopper is gone for good – and fans are heartbroken.

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the cast list for Stranger Things 4 on film website IMDB doesn’t include David Harbour, meaning his character may have genuinely been killed when he sacrificed himself to save the kids from the Upside Down.

Hopper's name isn't listed in new episode information. Picture: Netflix

The Stranger Things cast’s main characters, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are tied to the show until 2021, while David’s role came to an end last year.

A reddit user pointed out David’s absence from the show after clicking on the cast members listed beneath each new episode.

They said: “If you click on the episode guide on the right of each actor’s name, the drop down menu shows the first few episodes of Stranger Things 4 for all the kids, including the older "kids" Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke).

“However, only one adult, Winona Ryder, is showing as a definite for season four.”

The cast list on each episode is visible on the site for every episode until the seventh, so there is still hope Hopper will be back!

Harbour, who is dating Lily Allen, also remained clueless about his character’s future until the end of last year, telling fans at German Comic Con: “We don’t know yet, we don’t know. They won’t tell me anything, so we’ll have to see.

“I think you’ll find out at some point, we’ll find out at some point. Let’s hope he’s alive.”

We're still clinging onto hope he's the American prisoner!

