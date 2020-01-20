Stranger Things’ Joe Keery’s Iconic Long Hair Is Back And The News Has Made Fans’ Entire Year

Joe Keery's hair has returned to its original, much-loved mullet style. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things fans were thrilled to see Joe Keery's hair has grown back after he went for the chop last year.

In September last year, Joe Keery cut his long, wavy hair in favour of a bowl-cut style ‘do, leaving long-term Stranger Things fans heartbroken as he moved on from his iconic style.

However, as he walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards on 19 January, the Netflix actor debuted long tousled locks once again – and fans were delighted to see his trademark had returned.

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals

Wearing a dapper tuxedo complete with a bow tie, the 27-year-old oozed cool as he strolled in front of the photographers.

Joe Keery looked the epitome of cool at the SAG Awards. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things fans were more than excited to see the Steve Harrington actor’s hair was long and wavy once more, with thousands flooding to Twitter to share the news.

To top off his tresses’ incredibly cool comeback, Joe arrived in a pair of sunglasses and with his stunning actress girlfriend Maika Monroe by his side – making his arrival on the red carpet go viral.

“Thank God Joe Keery’s hair is back… I missed her,” one person wrote, as another said: “The hair! Thank you @Joe_Keery because you have to flaunt it while you still have that volume of hair!”

“Joe Keery’s hair is back… and I’m happy!” Tweeted another fan, as a fourth agreed: “Very pleased to report Joe Keery and Steve Harrington’s hair have made an appearance.”

An important update on Joe Keery and his hair 😍 #SAGAwards @joe_keery pic.twitter.com/ViW1kWtB9m — k a y l e y (@KayleyHamilton) January 20, 2020

thank god joe keery’s hair is back... i missed her — mikayla (@flickersebstan) January 20, 2020

Joe / Steve Harrington fans were heartbroken to see the iconic mullet had disappeared last year, with his admirers quite literally mourning his haircut.

However, many remained adamant his hair didn’t change how they felt about the actor.

One person insisted: “Joe Keery is handsome no matter what his hair looks like!”

Joe was attending the SAG Awards with his girlfriend, Maika, who started off her career as a freestyle kite surfer before turning her attentions to acting.

The pair looked equally sensational at the event, with Maika wearing a dazzling, strapless midi dress which featured a feathered strapline and was covered in sequins.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News