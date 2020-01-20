Stranger Things’ Joe Keery’s Iconic Long Hair Is Back And The News Has Made Fans’ Entire Year

20 January 2020, 12:29

Joe Keery's hair has returned to its original, much-loved mullet style
Joe Keery's hair has returned to its original, much-loved mullet style. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things fans were thrilled to see Joe Keery's hair has grown back after he went for the chop last year.

In September last year, Joe Keery cut his long, wavy hair in favour of a bowl-cut style ‘do, leaving long-term Stranger Things fans heartbroken as he moved on from his iconic style.

However, as he walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards on 19 January, the Netflix actor debuted long tousled locks once again – and fans were delighted to see his trademark had returned.

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals

Wearing a dapper tuxedo complete with a bow tie, the 27-year-old oozed cool as he strolled in front of the photographers.

Joe Keery looked the epitome of cool at the SAG Awards
Joe Keery looked the epitome of cool at the SAG Awards. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things fans were more than excited to see the Steve Harrington actor’s hair was long and wavy once more, with thousands flooding to Twitter to share the news.

To top off his tresses’ incredibly cool comeback, Joe arrived in a pair of sunglasses and with his stunning actress girlfriend Maika Monroe by his side – making his arrival on the red carpet go viral.

“Thank God Joe Keery’s hair is back… I missed her,” one person wrote, as another said: “The hair! Thank you @Joe_Keery because you have to flaunt it while you still have that volume of hair!”

“Joe Keery’s hair is back… and I’m happy!” Tweeted another fan, as a fourth agreed: “Very pleased to report Joe Keery and Steve Harrington’s hair have made an appearance.”

Joe / Steve Harrington fans were heartbroken to see the iconic mullet had disappeared last year, with his admirers quite literally mourning his haircut.

However, many remained adamant his hair didn’t change how they felt about the actor.

One person insisted: “Joe Keery is handsome no matter what his hair looks like!”

Joe was attending the SAG Awards with his girlfriend, Maika, who started off her career as a freestyle kite surfer before turning her attentions to acting.

The pair looked equally sensational at the event, with Maika wearing a dazzling, strapless midi dress which featured a feathered strapline and was covered in sequins.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

Stranger Things News

Stranger Things 4 begins filming very soon

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals
Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14

What Is Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? Netflix Star Is Raking In $6 Million For Upcoming Enola Holmes Film
Stranger Things' stars were surprised at its success

Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals Cast Thought Netflix Show Would Be A ‘Disaster’
Strangers Things 4 plot points leaked in audition tape

Leaked Stranger Things Audition Reveals Season 4 Spoilers And Script
Stranger Things 4 already has its first episode title

Stranger Things Season 4’s First Episode Title Revealed By Netflix
Stranger Things 4 will see the introduction of four new characters

Stranger Things 4 New Characters: Who Are They And What Will Their Roles Be?

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Rebecca has described herself as 'fearless'

Love Island Newbie Rebecca Gormley: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed

Love Island

Fans love that Joe is also Woodchuck Todd in Easy A

Fans Are Stanning 'You's' Penn Badgley As The Mascot Woodchuck Todd In 'Easy A'
Fans were trying to find the employee's social media handles

Harry Styles' Starbucks Doppelgänger Goes Viral On TikTok As Fans Share Drive-Through Video

Harry Styles

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion is sparking hopes they'll date again

Why Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards Reunion Has Sent The Internet Into Meltdown
Mike Boateng is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police

Love Island’s Mike Boateng ‘Being Investigated’ By Ex Bosses At Greater Manchester Police

Love Island

Louis wasn't happy his bandmates wanted to take a break from 1D.

Louis Tomlinson Was ’Fuming’ Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne Wanted To Take One Direction Hiatus

One Direction

TV & Film News

Netflix's Sex Education has returned for series 2

Where Is Sex Education Set & Where Is The Netflix Show Filmed?
Who is the Octopus in The Masked Singer?

Who Is The Octopus On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect A Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Lies Beneath
Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

Who Is Fox On The Masked Singer? Fans Believe Denise Van Outen Is Beneath The Mask