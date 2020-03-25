Stranger Things 4 Release Date Has Been Pushed Back Due To Coronavirus Pandemic After Season Premiere Was Scheduled For Early 2021

25 March 2020, 15:44 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 15:52

The premiere of Stranger Things 4 has been pushed back after the cast had to halt filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stranger Things 4 release date was scheduled for early 2021 after the cast began filming toward the end of last year, but the premiere has been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper on the Netflix series, revealed the news in an Instagram Q&A with his fans, telling them the next season was planned to air early next year.

New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Is Alive As Netflix Promise The Next Series Will Be 'The Most Frightening Yet'

The star explained the next season was "supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this" but due to the developing situation with coronavirus it'll "probably be pushed back".

Much like many films and TV series at the moment, production on the new series has been put on pause for a few weeks.

David Harbour plays Hopper on Stranger Things
David Harbour plays Hopper on Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

The actor jumped on a plane from New York to the UK when Stranger Things filming was halted due to the pandemic, so he could spend the time in isolation with his pop star girlfriend Lily Allen.

He said isolating alone in New York would have been a “really bad situation” for his mental health and is now temporarily living with Lily and her two daughters.

To kill some time, the couple took to an Instagram Live where they answered fans’ questions and of course thousands of queries about Stranger Things flooded in.

The Hopper actor explained: “I got an email from the producers saying we're shutting down for a couple of weeks. 

“We don't know what any of this means. My hope is we get it up and running as soon as possible but I also suggested to Lily that season four should be animated.”

Stranger Things 4 production has been put on hold
Stranger Things 4 production has been put on hold. Picture: Netflix

He added: “My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied ‘shocker.’ Wouldn't it be fun if we all could just stream it but that's above my pay grade.”

The pause on production came just a few weeks after his character Hopper had been confirmed to return to the series, after season three ended with viewers questioning the Chief of Police’s fate.

In the first teaser trailer for series four Hopper can be seen in a Russian prison, after many fans feared he had died in the explosion when Winona Ryder’s character Joyce shut down the gateway to the Upside Down.

