David Harbour And Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline As They Make Red Carpet Debut

Lily Allen and David Harbour made their red carpet debut. Picture: Getty

Lily Allen and David Harbour are the new celeb couple everyone’s obsessing over – here’s everything we know about their relationship.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who stars as Hopper on the Netflix series, and pop star Lily Allen have made their red carpet debut after dating for a few months.

The couple attended the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change gala at New York on Thursday night, where they were joined by a number of other celebrities on the red carpet.

Lily Allen And David Harbour Confirm They’re Dating As They’re Pictured Kissing During Stroll Around NYC

Posing together for pictures for the first time, Lily and David rocked matching top knots as they stood side by side, with the ‘The Fear’ singer wearing a gorgeous, long floral dress and the Netflix star looking dapper in a sleek suit.

The new pair adopted similar poses for the cameras, with each of them holding their hands in front of them as the paparazzi snapped away.

Later on in the night they were seen giggling together as the Hopper actor pulled a funny face and leaned toward his new girlfriend.

But where did it all begin for the new couple? Here’s everything we know about their relationship so far…

Lily Allen and boyfriend David Harbour posed together on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Igniting dating rumours - August 2019

David and Lily were first spotted at the theatre in London over the summer, where they were papped stepping into a black cab together following their night in the West End.

The stars are seen watching a boxing match - September 2019

Weeks after they were pictured on their theatre date, the new couple headed to the O2 arena to watch a boxing match, getting there in a super low-key fashion by tube.

They were then seen smiling at the audience when the match aired on TV.

Lily calls David ‘mine’ during his SNL appearance - October 2019

Lily Allen made her feelings for David Harbour clear when he appeared on SNL. Picture: Lily Allen/Instagram

As the Stranger Things actor took part in Saturday Night Live, Lily was clearly loving watching her man pretend to be a Soul Cycle instructor, zooming in on his biceps in an Instagram Story which she captioned: “Mine”.

She was later seen with David and his father as they headed to an after party.

The couple pack on the PDA in New York - October 13 2019

After his stint on Saturday Night Live, David and Lily strolled around Manhattan arm in arm, proving they’re very much together as they repeatedly stopped to kiss and cuddle one another.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News