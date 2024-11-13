Is JJ really dead in Outer Banks? Bosses tease Rudy Pankow season 5 return

Outer Banks creators hint Rudy Pankow's JJ could appear in season 5. Picture: Netflix, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Rudy Pankow appear in Outer Banks season 5? Maybe... according to the creators.

Well... it's over. Outer Banks' beloved Pogue JJ Maybank will no longer be part of our fave treasure hunting crew when the Netflix series returns for season 5 after Rudy Pankow left the series following his character's shock death.

Outer Banks season 4's ending sees JJ killed by his own father Chandler Groff after successfully finding the Blue Crown treasure. He quickly succumbs to his wounds and dies shortly after saying an emotional goodbye to Kiara.

JJ's death came as a huge shock to fans – some of whom were already theorising that Rudy was set to leave. Speaking to Tudum, co-creator Josh Pate said: "It was a really hard decision because he’s such a great piece of the ensemble."

"JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours," he continued.

But based on new quotes from the co-creators, it sounds like it might not have been the last we've seen of Rudy's JJ.

Will Rudy Pankow's JJ be in Outer Banks season 5?

Is JJ really dead in Outer Banks? Will he be in season 5? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks viewers see JJ die on screen in Kie's arms, before watching the Pogues bury his body in Morocco. Despite all the hopeful theories, it does really seem like he is definitely, 100% dead. But that might not mean we've seen the last of him...

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about JJ's death, co-creator Shannon Burke was asked whether or not fans could still hope to see Rudy return as the beloved character in any capacity, "like flashbacks".

"That’s a great question — maybe? [Laughs]" Shannon responded. "I wouldn’t put it out of the realm of possibility. I wouldn’t say for sure but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened."

Co-creator Jonas Pate also doubled down on those comments in an interview with Cosmopolitan. When asked about whether JJ would be seen again, particular given all the loose ends from his storyline that haven't been resolved (including the Genrettes, the inheritance and the ownership of Goat Island), Jonas said: "I’d say never say never."

Outer Banks season 4 sees JJ die after being stabbed by his father, Chandler Groff. Picture: Netflix

While the creators might be filling the fans with hope, Rudy himself seems to have confirmed that he is officially done playing JJ. In an interview with Tudum, it was noted that Rudy's work on the series had officially "wrapped".

"I want to leave the cast and crew with the biggest thank-you," he said in a final farewell. "It’s been such a pleasure to come to work. This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done in [my] experience, and to have this as my start is a start of a lifetime. I’m going to miss it. Thank you for so many fun memories I’ll have the rest of my life.”

He continued: "To all the fans that show so much support and love for JJ, I just want to say thank you. It really did make an impact on me, playing him. It’s been an honor to bring him to life for you guys, and it’s been a joy to play him. And P4L!"

Outer Banks season 5 will be the final season of the series, which will now follow the Pogues as they seek revenge on Chandler Groff for JJ's death. Whether Rudy returns as JJ in flashbacks remains to be seen.

