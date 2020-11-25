Love Island's Maura Higgins & Chris Taylor Confirm Relationship After 'Falling In Love With Best Friend'

25 November 2020, 10:28

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor go public with relationship
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor go public with relationship. Picture: Instagram @maurahiggins @christophertaylorofficial

'Love Island's' Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have confirmed they're in a relationship with a snap of them kissing and everyone is freaking out.

Love Island's Maura Higgins has revealed she is in a relationship with her co-star, Chris Taylor, after intense speculation the pair were more than good friends in a viral Instagram snap from a romantic getaway.

The seriously loved-up snap from Dubai shows Maura and Chris mid-kiss, which the Irish star simply captioned:

"He's mine."

Chris uploaded the same picture, saying: "Turns out I fell in love with my best mate."

Why Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Split As She Claims They 'Tried To Make It Work'

Their Love Island pals rushed to congratulate the pair with a very 'finally the secret is out' tone and even expressed worry the snap might even break the internet, which it totally has!

Maura's BFF, Molly-Mae Hague wrote: "FINALLLLLLYYYYYYY."

Laura Anderson wrote: "Why am I crying" and Amber Gill said, "omg cute."

The pair have been best pals ever since appearing on the series together and are always seen hanging out with each other.

However, rumours about them being more than friends intensified after they took on the 'kiss your best friend' TikTok challenge and fooled absolutely no one doing the Dirty Dancing lift and looking very comfortable with each other.

Chris, 30, was by Maura's side throughout her split from her Love Island coupling, Curtis Pritchard, back in March this year and even spoke out in her defence.

After unfollowing Curtis, Chris revealed he was remaining loyal to his 'best friend' Maura, after they pair split on not-such-great terms.

He told The 6 O'Clock show: "The 6 O'Clock show:

"I back Maura, I spend a lot of time with her, I'm very loyal to her she's literally like my best mate from the villa so it was kind of a no brainer."

"From what we're seeing and from what I've been told... it sounded like he had actually done that [cheated]."

"For him to go out there and portray this character and totally contradict it, it just seems like something it's just not something I want to personally be associated with."

"So I unfollowed him to show a bit of loyalty to Maura and also I didn't even think it was that big of a deal."

It is unclear how long the pair have been official, although it seems to not be such new news to many of the Love Island bunch and they've been posting videos at home together throughout lockdown.

So, really, this could be old news!

