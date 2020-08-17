Love Island's Chris Taylor Alludes To Curtis Pritchard Cheating During Maura Higgins Relationship

Chris Taylor unfollows Curtis Pritchard as 'cheating' rumours amid Maura Higgins split grow. Picture: Instagram/ @christophertaylorofficial @curtispritchard12

Love Island's Chris Taylor's revealed he unfollowed co-star Curtis Pritchard out of loyalty to his BFF Maura Higgins, fuelling rumours the professional dancer was unfaithful during their relationship.

Love Island's Chris Taylor is showing where his loyalties lie by unfollowing Curtis Pritchard following cheating rumours in his previous relationship with ex, Maura Higgins, calling his behaviour something he 'doesn't want to be associated with'.

He's been open about his show of solidarity to Maura whilst speaking on The 6 O'Clock show and alluded to Curtis's infidelity, saying:

"I back Maura, I spend a lot of time with her, I'm very loyal to her she's literally like my best mate from the villa so it was kind of a no brainer."

"From what we're seeing and from what I've been told... it sounded like he had actually done that [cheated]."

"For him to go out there and portray this character and totally contradict it, it just seems like something it's just not something I want to personally be associated with."

"So I unfollowed him to show a bit of loyalty to Maura and also I didn't even think it was that big of a deal."

The truth always comes out in the end. — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) August 8, 2020

Chris's unfollow comes after photos emerged of Curtis, 24, kissing professional dancer, Amber Pierson, someone he was previously forced to deny having any type of romance during his and Maura's year long relationship.

The snaps caused Maura, as well as unfollowing her ex, to tweet, "The truth always comes out in the end" and leaving little doubt in anyone's mind just who she was aiming the message to.

The pair also went on a staycation in Cornwall in July along with Curtis's brother, AJ, and his girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen.

