Maura Higgins & Molly-Mae Hague 'Nearly Died' On Horror Greece Boat Trip

16 August 2020, 14:28

Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins detail horror boat trip in Greece
Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins detail horror boat trip in Greece. Picture: Instagram: @mollymaehague/@maurahiggins

Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague reveal they 'nearly died' during boat trip in Greece.

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague have revealed how a horror boat trip left them fearing for their lives.

The Love Island stars are currently on holiday together in Greece but it seems the getaway hasn't been as relaxing as hoped.

A luxury boat trip turned into a horror film after terrifying waves left the girls thinking they "were going to die"

The pair are on vacation with Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe and their hairstylist pal Jay Birmingham, with Zoe and Jay seen pleading with the captain to turn the boat back to shore as Maura huddles in the corner crying.

"The reality of our boat day. I will never take another day in my life for granted again. We genuinely thought we were going to die. I’m not even being dramatic," Molly-Mae wrote on her Instagram.

"Basically the waves were that bad the boat was almost capsizing and the drivers didn't speak English."

"There were no life jackets, baring in mind me and my sis are both fully qualified lifeguards. We were both fearing for our lives," Molly-Mae continued, "Was meant to be a relaxing day, sunbathing etc. and look at the fear on their faces please."

Molly-Mae Hague explains what happened on horror boat trip
Molly-Mae Hague explains what happened on horror boat trip. Picture: Instagram: @mollymaehague

Maura gave her side of the story on her own Instagram, writing: "So guys, we got on a beautiful yacht today, well what we thought was a beautiful yacht and we nearly died, and that is the truth."

"Strong life guard, another strong life guard and they were petrified. Me and Jay were nearly vomiting."

The pair posted pics of them sharing "celebratory milkshakes" after finally making it back to dry land.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Which member of One Direction are you? Take our quiz to find out

QUIZ: Which Member Of One Direction Are You?

Perrie Edwards' eyebrows have become her trademark look

How Perrie Edwards Creates Her Trademark Fluffed Up Eyebrows

One Direction have racked up huge individual net worths

One Direction Net Worth: How Much Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson Worth?

One Direction

Niall Horan has a stunning flat in London

Inside One Direction Star Niall Horan’s London Home Complete With Views Of The City Skyline
Cardi B hit back at the comments made by the Tiger King star

Cardi B Slams Carole Baskin’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About ‘WAP’ Music Video, Claiming The Tiger King Star ‘Killed Her Husband'
Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters