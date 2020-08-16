Maura Higgins & Molly-Mae Hague 'Nearly Died' On Horror Greece Boat Trip

Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins detail horror boat trip in Greece. Picture: Instagram: @mollymaehague/@maurahiggins

Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague reveal they 'nearly died' during boat trip in Greece.

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague have revealed how a horror boat trip left them fearing for their lives.

The Love Island stars are currently on holiday together in Greece but it seems the getaway hasn't been as relaxing as hoped.

A luxury boat trip turned into a horror film after terrifying waves left the girls thinking they "were going to die"

The pair are on vacation with Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe and their hairstylist pal Jay Birmingham, with Zoe and Jay seen pleading with the captain to turn the boat back to shore as Maura huddles in the corner crying.

"The reality of our boat day. I will never take another day in my life for granted again. We genuinely thought we were going to die. I’m not even being dramatic," Molly-Mae wrote on her Instagram.

"Basically the waves were that bad the boat was almost capsizing and the drivers didn't speak English."

"There were no life jackets, baring in mind me and my sis are both fully qualified lifeguards. We were both fearing for our lives," Molly-Mae continued, "Was meant to be a relaxing day, sunbathing etc. and look at the fear on their faces please."

Molly-Mae Hague explains what happened on horror boat trip. Picture: Instagram: @mollymaehague

Maura gave her side of the story on her own Instagram, writing: "So guys, we got on a beautiful yacht today, well what we thought was a beautiful yacht and we nearly died, and that is the truth."

"Strong life guard, another strong life guard and they were petrified. Me and Jay were nearly vomiting."

The pair posted pics of them sharing "celebratory milkshakes" after finally making it back to dry land.

