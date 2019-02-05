Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Reveals What Hopefuls Should Do To Get On This Year’s Series

Kaz Crossley gave her tips to hopefuls wanting to apply for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

She’s been there, done that and got the T-shirt… so who better than Kaz Crossley to give this year’s potential Islanders some tips!

Applications have started for Love Island 2019, but with more people applying than ever before it’s not going to be easy to get on the show… so who better than a previous contestant to give you some tips on how to get noticed, eh?

Kaz Crossley Shares Her Emotions After Break-Up, And Doesn't Rule Out Getting Back With Josh Denzel

We got Kaz Crossley to share her tips for the Love Island class of 2019 to make sure their applications stand out amongst the tens of thousands of people who want to go on the show.

She revealed. “I think this year [prospective applicants] should show why they’re different from everyone else because anyone can be good looking and anyone can be single but it’s like what are you going to bring to the show.

“Because there’s a LOT of people watching that at home now and they want to see something different, it’s probably going to be even bigger than when I was on it. So why are you different? What are you going to bring to the show?”

Kaz Crossley coupled up with Josh Denzel on the show. Picture: Instagram

Being in the Villa is a once in a lifetime experience that nothing can really prepare you for, but Kaz has some wise words for this year’s cast.

She advised, “Being in the Villa, I would just say enjoy it. Because looking back at it I could definitely have enjoyed it a lot more because you kind of get used to not doing anything, sitting in the sun and you could think ‘it’s getting boring now’.

“But then you come out into the real work and you think, do you know what, I’d do anything to get back on there.

“So really enjoy every single moment of it, don’t take yourself too seriously because you’re going to be made to do really stupid things but if you take yourself too seriously you’re just going to look like a joke anyway.”

That sounds like pretty good advice to us – and we’re already counting down the days til it’s back on our screens once again!

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From The Love Island Villa