Kaz Crossley Shares Her Emotions After Break-Up, And Doesn't Rule Out Getting Back With Josh Denzel

Love Island's Kaz Crossley shared her true feelings, following her split from boyfriend, Josh Denzel, but said there's a possibility the could get back together one day.

Love Island stars, Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, recently broke up, after Kaz wrote "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey."

Kaz then swung by to chat to Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, following the split, saying "I feel like, in general, it's been really sad.

"Obviously being in the public eye, and everyone looking at our relationship; being, like, so perfect, it was such a high standard to carry on. Everyone is really sad," continued the star, who has recently been designing clothes for Boohoo as one of their brand ambassadors.

However, after Sonny quizzed Kaz on the possibility of the two of them getting back together, Kaz didn't rule it out.

"No, I would never rule that out," responded Kaz. "You just never know what's gonna happen. I would never rule that out in the future."

After Kaz announced their break-up on Instagram, she thanked her followers, saying "Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again."