Francesca Allen Addressed Caroline Flack 'Snubbing' Her On Aftersun After Savage Tweet

Francesca Allen responds to Caroline Flack. Picture: @Francesca_allen @CarolineFlack

Francesca Allen has addressed the tweet that caused Caroline Flack to 'snub' her during Aftersun, insisting the pair are on good terms.

Dumped Love Island contestant Francesca Allen has responded to claims that Caroline Flack 'snubbed' her whilst she appeared on Aftersun after a tweet was unearthed about her and a friend calling the presenter a 'pe**o' for dating Harry Styles back in 2011.

The store owner-turned-reality star cleared things up on Instagram: "I saw online there was something between me and Caroline but I feel really embarrassed because I was supposed to stay seated the entire time, so, Caroline was doing the right thing by walking across....it's all new to me, I still walked the wrong way on Lorraine this morning."

"Me and Caroline get along really well I don't use Twitter and those words didn't come out my mouth...It’s all getting blown out of proportion. Me and Caroline had a little drink and a chat after Aftersun... I don't know what this is all about."

The tweet in question was posted by her friend, Paigey Banks, who wrote back in 2012 after seeing Caroline at Wireless festival: "Highligh of the dayyy seeing Caroline Flack and calling herrr a dirtyy p*do withhhh @francesca_allen hahaha."

However, Francesca insists there's no bad blood between the pair and a representative for her posted a statement that ‘Francesca would be mortified if she was judged based on the actions of a 16 year old friend.'

Caroline Flack addresses her 'snub' to Francesca Allen. Picture: Caroline Flack/ Twitter

Caroline also diffused the situation and insisted the wellbeing of islanders are at the forefront of all the crew's minds, writing:

"As you know ... I hate commenting on stuff... I didn’t snub Francesca .. in fact quite the opposite .. made her feel very welcome as soon as she got to the studio. I don’t hold grudges.. and the wellbeing of our islanders is important to me. Thought she was a great islander."

She has also spoken about the hate she got for dating Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 31, saying: "Once that was out, it was open season. After that anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me 'p**dophile' and 'pervert.'"

