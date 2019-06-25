First 'Confirmed' Casa Amor Contestant Is Muscly Builder Dan Rose Whose 'Sights Are Set On Amy Hart'

25 June 2019, 12:43 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 12:52

This is the first rumoured contestant headed into Casa Amor
This is the first rumoured contestant headed into Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram/ @danrose_

As Casa Amor approaches the first contestant has been 'confirmed' and he's set to seriously shake things up....

The part of Love Island we've all been waiting for is almost upon us, when twelve new singletons are dropped into Casa Amor and all hell breaks lose, and there's been one 'confirmed' contestant- a builder, Dan Rose, with his sights set on the very taken Amy Hart.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

According to The Mirror, the 23-year-old construction worker and part-time model (duh) is set to shake things up as one of the Casa Amor contestants and unfortunately for Curtis Pritchard, Amy Hart is 'his type on paper', which could spell trouble.

A source revealed to the tabloid that Dan is 'ruthless' and "Will shake things up massively."

They continued: "His usual type is blonde and slim and Amy fits the bill perfectly. His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa - especially with Curtis."

"Who knows if Amy's head will be turned."

View this post on Instagram

Get me back in the sun.

A post shared by D a n R o s e . (@danrose_) on

From his Instagram page, it's clear that he loves to travel, posting photos from Dublin, Budapest, Bali, and Romania all in the last few months, and his gym perfected body which he shows off online makes him an ideal candidate for the show.

He already has thousands of followers, but we're pretty sure that number will shoot up if he arrives on our TV screens in the coming weeks, or days, oh, and his Instagram handle is @danrose_ if you were wondering.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Danny Williams picked Arabella Chi over Yewande Biala

Danny Williams’ Savage Coupling Up Speech On Love Island Infuriates Viewers: 'Did He Change His Mind Mid-Way Through?'
Love Island's Elma admitted to fancying Joe Garratt

WATCH: Love Island's Elma Pazar Admits She's Been DMing Joe Garratt After Crushing On Him
Danny Williams is joining the Love Island 2019 cast

Who Is Danny Williams? The Love Island Star Who Modelled With Little Mix
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins, How Old Is The Love Island Star And Has She Had Surgery?
The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As The Islanders Prepare For The Next Recoupling

Hot On Capital

BTS are releasing a mobile phone app so fans can 'manage' the biggest boy band in the world

BTS World: What Is The Mobile App, Is It Free And When Will It Be Released?
Harry Styles attended his step-brothers wedding in his Dunkirk suit

Harry Styles Recycled His Dunkirk Suit For A Wedding & Fans Are Losing It
Holly Hagan got engaged in Ibiza

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Gets Engaged And Recruits Charlotte Crosby As Bridesmaid
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look more in love than ever

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Look So In Love As They Celebrate Karlie Kloss’ Wedding To Joshua Kushner

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes's tour outfits have been very carefully chosen by his stylist

Inside Shawn Mendes's Tour Wardrobe With His Long Time Stylist Tiffany Briseno

Shawn Mendes

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Bridesmaids And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Will Be There

More Movies & TV News

Tommy Fury's ex Millie Roberts may be headed into the Love Island villa

Tommy Fury's Ex 'Headed Into Casa Amor' According To Love Island Fans
Joe Garratt has responded to criticism he faced after Love Island

WATCH: Love Island's Joe Garratt Responds To Criticism Over "Controlling" Lucie Donlan
Georgia Steel reveals 'bans' producers imposed onto contestants

Georgia Steel Reveals 'Love Island' Producers 'Banned' Contestants From Certain Things
Tommy & Molly-Mae's bedroom action left viewers squirming

Molly-Mae & Tommy Fury's Love Island 'Sex Scene' Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Charlie Frederick called out Love Island for casting his exes

Charlie Frederick Shares Texts Proving He Was In A Relationship With Arabella Chi Days Before Love Island