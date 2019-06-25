First 'Confirmed' Casa Amor Contestant Is Muscly Builder Dan Rose Whose 'Sights Are Set On Amy Hart'

This is the first rumoured contestant headed into Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram/ @danrose_

As Casa Amor approaches the first contestant has been 'confirmed' and he's set to seriously shake things up....

The part of Love Island we've all been waiting for is almost upon us, when twelve new singletons are dropped into Casa Amor and all hell breaks lose, and there's been one 'confirmed' contestant- a builder, Dan Rose, with his sights set on the very taken Amy Hart.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

According to The Mirror, the 23-year-old construction worker and part-time model (duh) is set to shake things up as one of the Casa Amor contestants and unfortunately for Curtis Pritchard, Amy Hart is 'his type on paper', which could spell trouble.

A source revealed to the tabloid that Dan is 'ruthless' and "Will shake things up massively."

They continued: "His usual type is blonde and slim and Amy fits the bill perfectly. His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa - especially with Curtis."

"Who knows if Amy's head will be turned."

From his Instagram page, it's clear that he loves to travel, posting photos from Dublin, Budapest, Bali, and Romania all in the last few months, and his gym perfected body which he shows off online makes him an ideal candidate for the show.

He already has thousands of followers, but we're pretty sure that number will shoot up if he arrives on our TV screens in the coming weeks, or days, oh, and his Instagram handle is @danrose_ if you were wondering.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After